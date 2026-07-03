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Home > India News > ED Auctions Hawker 800A For Rs 3 Cr: Why Was The Aircraft Seized And What Is The Case?

ED Auctions Hawker 800A For Rs 3 Cr: Why Was The Aircraft Seized And What Is The Case?

The ED auctioned a seized Hawker 800A aircraft for Rs 3 crore in a first-of-its-kind move, with the proceeds set to compensate investors allegedly defrauded of Rs 792 crore in a money laundering case.

Hawker 800A auctioned by ED (Image: X/ANI)
Hawker 800A auctioned by ED (Image: X/ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-03 18:05 IST

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted an auction sale of its first-ever confiscated chartered plane, an important development in its quest to recover money on behalf of those affected by financial fraud. The Hyderabad Zonal Office of the ED auctioned a Hawker 800A plane for Rs 3 crore using the government e-auction site MSTC on July 1, 2026. The plane was confiscated as part of a money laundering case against Hyderabad based Capital Protection Force Private Limited, along with its founder Amardeep Kumar and other persons who had cheated thousands of people by making them lose about Rs 792 crore in a fake invoice discounting scam.

How the aircraft was seized and later auctioned

As per reports, Hawker 800A Aircraft was confiscated as a result of ED’s search carried out on March 7, 2025, in connection with the money laundering case from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. Later on, ED applied to Adjudicating Authority under PMLA and the validity of the confiscation was confirmed on August 18, 2025.

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Next, ED sought for permission to auction the aircraft. This was allowed by the court on November 20, 2025. Finally, the Hawker 800A Aircraft was auctioned on July 1, 2026, through MSTC e-auction at a price of Rs 3 crore.

ED says investors will get money after court approval

According to the ED, the money received from the aircraft sale will be deposited into a government account. After approval from the Special PMLA Court, the amount will be used to reimburse genuine investors who allegedly lost money in the fraudulent investment scheme.

As per reports, the agency said its objective is not only to prosecute those involved in financial crimes but also to seize assets acquired through illegal means and return the recovered money to victims.

Three arrests made as probe continues

The ED has arrested three people in the case so far, Sandeep Kumar, brother of the main accused Amardeep Kumar, chartered accountant Sharad Chandra Toshniwal, and Falcon Invoice Discounting CEO Aryan Singh Chhabra, as per reports. 

The agency also filed a chargesheet before the court on September 29, 2025. It said the investigation is still underway and further action could follow as the money laundering case progresses.

Also Read: India Launches e-OCI Card: Step-by-Step Guide To Download, Generate And Use It During Travel    

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ED Auctions Hawker 800A For Rs 3 Cr: Why Was The Aircraft Seized And What Is The Case?
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ED Auctions Hawker 800A For Rs 3 Cr: Why Was The Aircraft Seized And What Is The Case?

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ED Auctions Hawker 800A For Rs 3 Cr: Why Was The Aircraft Seized And What Is The Case?
ED Auctions Hawker 800A For Rs 3 Cr: Why Was The Aircraft Seized And What Is The Case?
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