Wednesday, May 14, 2025
HCL-Foxconn to Set Up ₹3,706 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Jewar; Union Cabinet Gives Nod

In a big push for India’s semiconductor manufacturing plans, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for a new joint venture between HCL and Foxconn to set up a semiconductor wafer fabrication plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. The total cost of the project is expected to be ₹3,706 crore.

In a big push for India’s semiconductor manufacturing plans, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for a new joint venture between HCL and Foxconn to set up a semiconductor wafer fabrication plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. The total cost of the project is expected to be ₹3,706 crore.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who briefed the media after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the proposed unit will produce display driver chips. These chips are essential components used in devices such as mobile phones, laptops, personal computers, automobiles, and various other electronics.

A Step Forward in Making India Self-Reliant in Chips

The semiconductor plant at Jewar is part of a broader plan by the Indian government to reduce the country’s dependence on imported microchips and strengthen its electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

“The unit will process 20,000 wafers per month and create about 2,000 jobs,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw. He explained that the plant’s monthly chip output is expected to be around 3.6 crore (36 million) units. These chips will support a range of industries, particularly consumer electronics and the automobile sector, where demand for semiconductors continues to rise rapidly.

Why Semiconductor Manufacturing Matters

India’s semiconductor industry is still developing, but it has gained strong momentum in recent years—especially after the global chip shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis showed just how important it is for countries to have domestic chip production capabilities. In India’s case, having an indigenous semiconductor ecosystem is not only vital for economic growth but also for national security and tech innovation.

“This sixth unit takes India another step forward in building the strategically important semiconductor industry,” Vaishnaw noted, referring to the five other semiconductor fabrication plants already under construction in Gujarat and Assam.

Other Plants in the Pipeline

Minister Vaishnaw also mentioned that five semiconductor units are already in advanced stages of development. One of those is expected to be inaugurated later this year, he said. The upcoming plant in Jewar will join this growing list, contributing to the government’s goal of turning India into a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

Foxconn’s Role in India’s Tech Growth

Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant known globally for assembling Apple products, has been expanding its footprint in India through various manufacturing ventures. Its partnership with HCL for this new plant is seen as a significant vote of confidence in India’s semiconductor potential.

The government has been actively encouraging foreign and domestic companies to invest in this sector through its semiconductor incentive schemes. The HCL-Foxconn joint venture is one of the most high-profile approvals so far under this initiative.

Job Creation and Economic Impact

Besides strengthening India’s tech sector, the project is expected to bring direct and indirect employment to thousands. Officials believe that setting up a chip-making unit of this scale in Uttar Pradesh will also attract related industries, like chip testing and packaging, leading to long-term growth in the region.

The location of the plant in Jewar, near the upcoming Noida International Airport, adds further strategic value. With improved connectivity and infrastructure, the area is fast becoming an emerging industrial hub in North India.

