He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida

A request for help turned into a theft at the Lado Sarai bus stand in Delhi. A man reportedly went to a scooter owner and told him that his motorcycle had broken down. He then came up with a plan to steal the man’s Honda Activa and escape with his mobile phone.

But the accused’s attempt to escape with the stolen scooter did not last long. The Saket police traced the vehicle to Noida and caught the suspect when he came to pick it up. Police also recovered another motorcycle that was allegedly stolen from Vrindavan in Mathura.

How the Accused Tricked the Scooter Owner

The incident took place on November 12 near Lado Sarai bus stand, as per police statement. The victim approached the police and told them that his Honda Activa had been stolen. According to the accused, the accused had approached the victim for help, claiming that his motorcycle had broken down. He asked him to help push the vehicle.

He then proposed to the victim that he sit on his motorcycle while he drove the Activa and pushed the supposedly broken-down motorcycle. The victim trusted him and got on the accused’s motorcycle. However, the suspect allegedly took the opportunity to flee with the Honda Activa. The victim’s Vivo mobile phone kept inside the scooter was also stolen.

Police Track Stolen Activa to Noida

After the complaint, Saket police began an investigation. The team tracked the stolen scooter using technical surveillance and local intelligence. During the investigation, police traced the location of the Activa to Noida. The scooter was discovered parked there. At the location, the police team waited for the accused to arrive. When he arrived to collect the stolen scooter, officers caught him. Police identified the accused as Pushpendra alias Arjun, a 29-year-old resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Stolen Motorcycle From Vrindavan Also Recovered

During the investigation and interrogation, police seized another motorcycle from the accused. Police said the motorcycle was involved in a theft case registered at Vrindavan police station in Mathura. In that case, police lodged an FIR on September 21. The police have recovered the stolen Honda Activa, the victim’s Vivo mobile phone, and the motorcycle involved in the case of theft in Vrindavan.