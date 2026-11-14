LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida

He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida

A man allegedly tricked a scooter owner near Delhi's Lado Sarai bus stand by seeking help for his broken motorcycle. He fled with the Activa and a mobile phone but was later arrested in Noida.

A man allegedly steals a Honda Activa after tricking its owner with a fake motorcycle breakdown story near Delhi's Lado Sarai bus stand (Photo: AI)
A man allegedly steals a Honda Activa after tricking its owner with a fake motorcycle breakdown story near Delhi's Lado Sarai bus stand (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 16:35 IST

A request for help turned into a theft at the Lado Sarai bus stand in Delhi. A man reportedly went to a scooter owner and told him that his motorcycle had broken down. He then came up with a plan to steal the man’s Honda Activa and escape with his mobile phone.

But the accused’s attempt to escape with the stolen scooter did not last long. The Saket police traced the vehicle to Noida and caught the suspect when he came to pick it up. Police also recovered another motorcycle that was allegedly stolen from Vrindavan in Mathura.

You Might Be Interested In

How the Accused Tricked the Scooter Owner

The incident took place on November 12 near Lado Sarai bus stand, as per police statement. The victim approached the police and told them that his Honda Activa had been stolen. According to the accused, the accused had approached the victim for help, claiming that his motorcycle had broken down. He asked him to help push the vehicle.

He then proposed to the victim that he sit on his motorcycle while he drove the Activa and pushed the supposedly broken-down motorcycle. The victim trusted him and got on the accused’s motorcycle. However, the suspect allegedly took the opportunity to flee with the Honda Activa. The victim’s Vivo mobile phone kept inside the scooter was also stolen.

Police Track Stolen Activa to Noida

After the complaint, Saket police began an investigation. The team tracked the stolen scooter using technical surveillance and local intelligence. During the investigation, police traced the location of the Activa to Noida. The scooter was discovered parked there. At the location, the police team waited for the accused to arrive. When he arrived to collect the stolen scooter, officers caught him. Police identified the accused as Pushpendra alias Arjun, a 29-year-old resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Stolen Motorcycle From Vrindavan Also Recovered

During the investigation and interrogation, police seized another motorcycle from the accused. Police said the motorcycle was involved in a theft case registered at Vrindavan police station in Mathura. In that case, police lodged an FIR on September 21. The police have recovered the stolen Honda Activa, the victim’s Vivo mobile phone, and the motorcycle involved in the case of theft in Vrindavan.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida
Tags: Activa Theftcrime newsDelhi crimeDelhi Newshome-hero-pos-6Lado SaraiMathura TheftNoidaPolice ArrestSaket PoliceVehicle Theft

RELATED News

Prateek Group: A Legacy of Trust, A New Vision of Fine Living

Landmark Entertainment, Cinema Mandali and Riyo Advertising Unite to Present ‘80s Ki Beauties’ in Indore

Kangana Ranaut In Legal Trouble! What Did She Say About The Gandhi Family? BJP MP Faces FIR Over Social Media Posts

Millworks Technologies Reports H1 FY27 Results; Order Book Strengthens to Rs 230 Cr with New Rs 111 Cr Export Defence Order

DEV Information Technology Reports Q2 FY27 Total Income of Rs. 63.07 Cr, Up 28 Percent YoY; H1 FY27 Total Income Reaches Rs. 107.72 Cr, Up 16 Percent YoY

LATEST NEWS

Country-Made Pistol Not Automatically a ‘Prohibited Arm’: Bombay High Court Clarifies Arms Act

He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida

Who Owns Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa? Family Property Dispute Erupts As Actor’s Sister-In-Law Ramola Challenges 33-Year-Old Gift Deed In Jaya’s Name

Should 16-Year-Olds Be Tried as Adults? Kerala High Court Sparks Major Debate

Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police, ED Officials; Cheat 71-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 6.3 Crore; How Was She Trapped?

WATCH VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Controls His Entire Home With Voice Commands, Builds Iron Man’s ‘Jarvis’ In Real Life That Works Without Internet

Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Brown Sugar Hidden Inside Helmets: Two Drug Smugglers From Bengal Arrested In Bihar’s Navagachia

8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Two Minor Boys In Odisha; Lured To Abandoned Machine Room – How Did Her Mother Find Her?

A Mother Fights For Life, Her Class 9 Son Dies Hours After Allegedly Stabbing Her In Guwahati: What Happened Inside Their Home?

Man Gives Lift To Woman In Delhi’s Burari, Takes Her To Vacant Plot; She Objects To His Advances, What Happened Next?

He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida
He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida
He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida
He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida
He Asked for Help With His ‘Broken’ Bike, Won the Rider’s Trust and Fled With His Activa and Mobile Phone in Delhi, But Police Caught Him in Noida

QUICK LINKS