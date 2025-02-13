‘He Could Have Done This Earlier’: Tejasvi Surya On Karnataka CM’s Order On Bengaluru Metro Price Hikes

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his delayed intervention in the Bengaluru Metro fare hike controversy, stating, "He could have done this earlier. Better late than never."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday welcomed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s decision to direct the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to rectify the recent metro fare hikes. He stated that the chief minister’s action was a response to the widespread backlash against the price revision.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Surya Criticizes Delay But Welcomes Decision

“I welcome CM Siddaramaiah’s new stance… He could have done this earlier. Better late than never,” Surya told ANI.

The BJP leader highlighted that the government’s decision was influenced by public protests against the fare hike. “Facing severe backlash (to metro price hike), the state government has done the right thing… I congratulate the people of Bangalore for voicing their concerns and demanding what is just,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged that the implementation of the metro fare revision had resulted in anomalies, with fares more than doubling in certain sections. Taking to social media platform X, he assured swift action to address the issue.

“The way Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has implemented the Bengaluru Metro fare revision has led to anomalies, with fares more than doubling in certain sections,” Siddaramaiah posted.

“I have asked the MD of BMRCL to urgently address these issues and reduce fares where increases are abnormal,” he added.

Karnataka CMO Responds To BJP’s Allegations

The Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) also issued a statement on Tuesday, refuting the BJP’s claims regarding the fare hike. “The Opposition party, BJP, is, as usual, spreading false and misleading information, accusing the state government and misleading the public. While citizens have every right to oppose government policies, a right that I respect, the BJP’s deliberate misinformation and encouragement of protests for political gain are unacceptable,” the statement read.

The CMO further pointed out that while BJP leaders take credit for the Bengaluru Metro’s expansion under the central government, they simultaneously blame the state government for fare revisions. “This is an act of self-deception,” it added.

BMRCL, which operates the Bengaluru Metro, was established as a joint venture between the Central and Karnataka governments, with each holding a 50% stake. The organization is overseen by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with its secretary, Srinivas Katikithala, serving as the Chairman of BMRCL.

Since BMRCL is an autonomous body, the state government does not exercise complete control over its operations. Like other metro corporations across the country, it functions under the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, enacted by the Central government.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Man Who Saved Cricketer Rishabh Pant Attempts Suicide, Girlfriend Dies