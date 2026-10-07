LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > He Deleted The Court Video After Getting Caught, But Bombay HC Recovered It, Seized His Phone, and Imposed a Rs 10,000 Fine: What Happened?

He Deleted The Court Video After Getting Caught, But Bombay HC Recovered It, Seized His Phone, and Imposed a Rs 10,000 Fine: What Happened?

A man was caught allegedly recording proceedings inside the Bombay High Court without permission. He deleted the video, but the court recovered it and ordered his phone confiscated along with a Rs 10,000 fine.

Man caught recording Bombay High Court proceedings (Photo: AI)
Man caught recording Bombay High Court proceedings (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 13:30 IST

A mobile phone with its flash on caught the Bombay High Court’s attention during a hearing. What followed was a stern warning against secretly recording court proceedings, along with an unusual punishment: confiscation of the phone and a Rs 10,000 fine. The Bombay High Court has taken a serious view of people recording proceedings without permission, saying such incidents are “unfortunately on the rise”. The court also warned that recordings can be “manipulated in ways unimaginable, and then distorted versions are posted on social media”.

Flash On In Courtroom Raises Suspicion During Hearing

A bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale took suo motu cognisance of the incident on October 5. The judges noticed that at around 12:23 pm, a person sitting in the last row was holding a mobile phone with its flash switched on. The court suspected that he was recording the proceedings. Acting on the judge’s instructions, court staff seized the phone and sent it for examination.

You Might Be Interested In

The person was identified as Dilip Wagh, who works at the Education Inspector’s office and had come to meet the Government Pleader.

Man Deleted Recording, But Court Recovered It

According to the court order, Wagh had deleted the video after being caught. However, the recording was later retrieved by the High Court’s IT department. The incident prompted the bench to underline that recording proceedings without permission is expressly prohibited under the High Court’s Rules.

The court said Wagh had not obtained the required written permission from the High Court registry and observed that “he was fully aware of these basic expectations.”

Bombay High Court Warns Against Social Media Misuse

The judges said members of the public are free to attend court proceedings because they are open proceedings. However, they must follow the rules applicable inside the courtroom.

“There cannot be any objection for any member of the public to attend the Court and witness the Court proceedings, as they are open proceedings. However, certainly, restrictions on any member of the public to adhere to the rules and regulations governing the Court proceedings, when inside the Courtroom, need to be followed in letter and spirit,” the court noted.

The bench also said such recordings had become “quite rampant” and could be distorted before being shared online.

Phone Confiscated, Rs 10,000 Fine Imposed

Although the court accepted Wagh’s apology and decided not to initiate contempt proceedings, it ordered the confiscation of his mobile handset. The registry was directed to remove all data from the device through a panchanama and dispose of it according to legal procedure. Wagh was also ordered to pay Rs 10,000 to the High Court Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

The court sought compliance by October 19, making it clear that courtroom recording rules would not be treated casually.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

He Deleted The Court Video After Getting Caught, But Bombay HC Recovered It, Seized His Phone, and Imposed a Rs 10,000 Fine: What Happened?
Tags: Bombay High Courtcourthome-hero-pos-14maharashtramumbaiMumbai news

RELATED News

Laser and Sheet Metal Processing Solutions Provider Laser Technologies Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge

CJI Surya Kant–Rajpal Yadav Courtroom Exchange: ‘Film Bana Rahe Ho?’ Actor Says ‘Do-Dhai Sau Filmein…’; Justice Bagchi Warns- Who Said What?

Diversified Polymer Products Manufacturer Selzer Polymers Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge

Elitecon International Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal on October 12

Electrical Products Maker Biocon Electric Limited Files DRHP with SEBI for IPO of up to 59,00,000 Equity Shares; Proposes Listing on the Main Board of BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited

LATEST NEWS

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Wife Nupur’s Instagram Post Goes Viral After Husband’s India Comeback For New Zealand Tour

Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence

Apoorva Makhija Breaks Silence On Leaked Private Lip-Lock Video With Muslim Boyfriend; Breaks Down In Tears, Says ‘Parents Trust…’

‘Fix Your Software’: Samsung User Flags Green Line Appearing At Bottom Of Screen While Opening WhatsApp

40 Women, Dozens Of Obscene Videos: First Friendship, Then Intimacy And Secret Recordings; Shocking Gwalior Case Leaves Police Stunned

Viral Video: ‘I Trained You’: Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance, Big B Gets Embarrassed

Caught On Cam: ‘Sanitation Worker Inserted IV Cannula…’: Woman Constable Alleges Negligence, Husband Dies During Treatment In Bahraich – What Happened?

Caught on Cam: CCTV Footage Reveals Lionel Messi Spotted Crying in Team Bus as Argentina Legend Bids Farewell, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO

He Deleted The Court Video After Getting Caught, But Bombay HC Recovered It, Seized His Phone, and Imposed a Rs 10,000 Fine: What Happened?

Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover, Fires 6+ Rounds; Both Rushed To Agra, Accused Arrested

He Deleted The Court Video After Getting Caught, But Bombay HC Recovered It, Seized His Phone, and Imposed a Rs 10,000 Fine: What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

He Deleted The Court Video After Getting Caught, But Bombay HC Recovered It, Seized His Phone, and Imposed a Rs 10,000 Fine: What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

He Deleted The Court Video After Getting Caught, But Bombay HC Recovered It, Seized His Phone, and Imposed a Rs 10,000 Fine: What Happened?
He Deleted The Court Video After Getting Caught, But Bombay HC Recovered It, Seized His Phone, and Imposed a Rs 10,000 Fine: What Happened?
He Deleted The Court Video After Getting Caught, But Bombay HC Recovered It, Seized His Phone, and Imposed a Rs 10,000 Fine: What Happened?
He Deleted The Court Video After Getting Caught, But Bombay HC Recovered It, Seized His Phone, and Imposed a Rs 10,000 Fine: What Happened?
He Deleted The Court Video After Getting Caught, But Bombay HC Recovered It, Seized His Phone, and Imposed a Rs 10,000 Fine: What Happened?

QUICK LINKS