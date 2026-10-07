He Deleted The Court Video After Getting Caught, But Bombay HC Recovered It, Seized His Phone, and Imposed a Rs 10,000 Fine: What Happened?

A mobile phone with its flash on caught the Bombay High Court’s attention during a hearing. What followed was a stern warning against secretly recording court proceedings, along with an unusual punishment: confiscation of the phone and a Rs 10,000 fine. The Bombay High Court has taken a serious view of people recording proceedings without permission, saying such incidents are “unfortunately on the rise”. The court also warned that recordings can be “manipulated in ways unimaginable, and then distorted versions are posted on social media”.

Flash On In Courtroom Raises Suspicion During Hearing

A bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale took suo motu cognisance of the incident on October 5. The judges noticed that at around 12:23 pm, a person sitting in the last row was holding a mobile phone with its flash switched on. The court suspected that he was recording the proceedings. Acting on the judge’s instructions, court staff seized the phone and sent it for examination.

The person was identified as Dilip Wagh, who works at the Education Inspector’s office and had come to meet the Government Pleader.

Man Deleted Recording, But Court Recovered It

According to the court order, Wagh had deleted the video after being caught. However, the recording was later retrieved by the High Court’s IT department. The incident prompted the bench to underline that recording proceedings without permission is expressly prohibited under the High Court’s Rules.

The court said Wagh had not obtained the required written permission from the High Court registry and observed that “he was fully aware of these basic expectations.”

Bombay High Court Warns Against Social Media Misuse

The judges said members of the public are free to attend court proceedings because they are open proceedings. However, they must follow the rules applicable inside the courtroom.

“There cannot be any objection for any member of the public to attend the Court and witness the Court proceedings, as they are open proceedings. However, certainly, restrictions on any member of the public to adhere to the rules and regulations governing the Court proceedings, when inside the Courtroom, need to be followed in letter and spirit,” the court noted.

The bench also said such recordings had become “quite rampant” and could be distorted before being shared online.

Phone Confiscated, Rs 10,000 Fine Imposed

Although the court accepted Wagh’s apology and decided not to initiate contempt proceedings, it ordered the confiscation of his mobile handset. The registry was directed to remove all data from the device through a panchanama and dispose of it according to legal procedure. Wagh was also ordered to pay Rs 10,000 to the High Court Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

The court sought compliance by October 19, making it clear that courtroom recording rules would not be treated casually.