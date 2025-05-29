Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
‘He Doesn’t Code Or Care’: Hyderabad Startup Hires Golden Retriever ‘Employee’ as Chief Happiness Officer

Harvesting Robotics, a startup focused on creating sustainable farming tools using laser-weeding technology, recently made waves online for bringing an unusual team member on board. Denver, their newest addition, doesn’t know anything about coding or robotics — and that’s exactly the point.

'He Doesn't Code Or Care': Hyderabad Startup Hires Golden Retriever 'Employee' as Chief Happiness Officer

Harvesting Robotics recently made waves online for bringing an unusual team member on board, a golden retriever named Denver.


Harvesting Robotics, a startup focused on creating sustainable farming tools using laser-weeding technology, recently made waves online for bringing an unusual team member on board. Denver, their newest addition, doesn’t know anything about coding or robotics — and that’s exactly the point.

“He doesn’t code. He doesn’t care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up,” said co-founder Rahul Arepaka in a lighthearted LinkedIn post that quickly went viral. Since it was posted, the update has racked up more than 12,000 likes and hundreds of comments from delighted users all over the platform.

AFour-Legged Morale Booster

Arepaka also revealed that bringing Denver into the office officially made the company pet-friendly — something he says is one of their best decisions yet. “We’re officially pet-friendly now. Best decision,” he wrote, adding that Denver enjoys the “best perks in the company.”

While it’s clear that Denver won’t be sitting in on engineering meetings or debugging code anytime soon, his role is more about lifting spirits and spreading smiles — and it seems he’s doing a fantastic job at it.

Social Media Falls in Love

Unsurprisingly, LinkedIn users couldn’t get enough of the fluffy CHO. “Looks like Denver is already the top performer in the vibes department,” one person commented. Another added with a playful jab, “CHO seems exhausted with the responsibility of making everyone happy.”

The internet’s affection didn’t stop there. In a fun twist, Denver also ‘joined’ LinkedIn and jumped into the comments himself — or rather, someone posting on his behalf — saying, “Can I be CEO instead, Pawsible?” The pun only added to the charm of this lighthearted moment.

More Than Just a Mascot

Denver’s appointment may have started as a fun, feel-good announcement, but there’s something deeper behind the viral moment. As more companies begin to prioritize employee wellbeing and office culture, having a dog around can go a long way in reducing stress, improving morale, and building a sense of community.

For a tech startup like Harvesting Robotics, which is already doing important work in the field of sustainable agriculture, adding a little happiness to the daily grind seems like a smart move — and Denver is clearly the right pup for the job.

