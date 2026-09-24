LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘He Molested Me, Tried to Pull Me Into Car’: DU Student Alleges Police Took No Action On Her Complaint

‘He Molested Me, Tried to Pull Me Into Car’: DU Student Alleges Police Took No Action On Her Complaint

A Delhi student accused four men in a Safari car of harassment, stalking and trying to pull her into the vehicle in Mukherjee Nagar, prompting an FIR and police probe.

Delhi student accuses Safari car men of harassment and stalking (Image: Instagram/ @thenewscurrenthq)
Delhi student accuses Safari car men of harassment and stalking (Image: Instagram/ @thenewscurrenthq)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 13:54 IST

A student in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar has accused four men travelling in a Safari car of harassing and stalking her and her friend, with the situation allegedly escalating when the men tried to pull her into the vehicle. The student said the men first passed lewd comments and abused them before chasing them on the road. She later shared a video of the incident on social media. Delhi Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation.

Delhi student alleges men chased her after lewd comments

Reports say that according to Delhi Police, the Mukherjee Nagar police station was informed about the incident on Wednesday night. Two girls were walking on a road in the area when four men in a Safari car passed them. Police said the men allegedly made lewd remarks, misbehaved with the girls and used abusive language.

The student has accused the SUV driver of trying to pull her into the vehicle after passing comments at her. The allegations have prompted a Delhi Police investigation, with officers also remaining in contact with the woman student.

Delhi Police identify accused as probe continues

Reportedly, Delhi Police said the accused have been identified and that the matter is under investigation. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the student’s complaint.

In its statement, Delhi Police said: “On the basis of a complaint from a woman student in Mukherjee Nagar that an SUV driver tried to pull her into the vehicle after he passed comments at her, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.”

The student’s social media video has also brought attention to the Delhi incident as police investigate the allegations and establish what happened.

Also Read: Aastha Kunj Gang-Rape: 3 Accused Were Park Regulars Seen With Weapons, Condoms And Harassing Couples; Was All This Planned?   

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘He Molested Me, Tried to Pull Me Into Car’: DU Student Alleges Police Took No Action On Her Complaint
Tags: Delhi Newsviral newsviral video

RELATED News

Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Why Is Champat Rai Named As A Witness In SIT Chargesheet?

Alteryx Brings Governed Business Logic to Enterprise AI at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026

Who Brought Bahrain Woman to Sri Anandpur Sahib And Facilitated Her Stay? Delegation Demands High-Level SIT Probe

Scan, Click, Lose Money? How New QR Code Tampering Trick, Fake UPI Collect Requests And Other Tricks Are Being Used In Digital Fraud

What Supreme Court Said While Staying Allahabad High Court’s Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Order Against Noida DM Medha Roopam?

LATEST NEWS

Sumona Chakravarti Spends 2 Hours At A Funeral, One Deep Question About Life Leaves Her Thinking — What Did She Write?

Mumbai Indians Appoint Luke Williams as New WPL Head Coach Ahead of 2027 Season

From Thakur Killing Gabbar In Sholay To “How’s The Josh?” In Uri — 5 Iconic Bollywood Scenes That Almost Didn’t Make It To The Screen

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026: Practice, Qualifying And Race Timings in India, Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule

KBC 18: Why Amitabh Bachchan Suddenly Became Emotional After Hearing This Contestant’s Story — What He Said Next

Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch SA vs AUS ODI Series in India? Check Live Streaming Details

Shah Rukh Khan’s Wealth Falls By Rs 2,490 Crore In One Year — But Who Is India’s Richest Actor Now?

What Supreme Court Said While Staying Allahabad High Court’s Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Order Against Noida DM Medha Roopam?

South Africa vs Australia Winner Prediction: Who Will SA vs AUS 1st ODI? Check Predicted Lineups, Time, Venue and Preview

‘He Molested Me, Tried to Pull Me Into Car’: DU Student Alleges Police Took No Action On Her Complaint

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘He Molested Me, Tried to Pull Me Into Car’: DU Student Alleges Police Took No Action On Her Complaint

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘He Molested Me, Tried to Pull Me Into Car’: DU Student Alleges Police Took No Action On Her Complaint
‘He Molested Me, Tried to Pull Me Into Car’: DU Student Alleges Police Took No Action On Her Complaint
‘He Molested Me, Tried to Pull Me Into Car’: DU Student Alleges Police Took No Action On Her Complaint
‘He Molested Me, Tried to Pull Me Into Car’: DU Student Alleges Police Took No Action On Her Complaint
‘He Molested Me, Tried to Pull Me Into Car’: DU Student Alleges Police Took No Action On Her Complaint

QUICK LINKS