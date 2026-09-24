‘He Molested Me, Tried to Pull Me Into Car’: DU Student Alleges Police Took No Action On Her Complaint

A student in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar has accused four men travelling in a Safari car of harassing and stalking her and her friend, with the situation allegedly escalating when the men tried to pull her into the vehicle. The student said the men first passed lewd comments and abused them before chasing them on the road. She later shared a video of the incident on social media. Delhi Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation.

Delhi student alleges men chased her after lewd comments

Reports say that according to Delhi Police, the Mukherjee Nagar police station was informed about the incident on Wednesday night. Two girls were walking on a road in the area when four men in a Safari car passed them. Police said the men allegedly made lewd remarks, misbehaved with the girls and used abusive language.

The student has accused the SUV driver of trying to pull her into the vehicle after passing comments at her. The allegations have prompted a Delhi Police investigation, with officers also remaining in contact with the woman student.

Delhi Police identify accused as probe continues

Reportedly, Delhi Police said the accused have been identified and that the matter is under investigation. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the student’s complaint.

In its statement, Delhi Police said: “On the basis of a complaint from a woman student in Mukherjee Nagar that an SUV driver tried to pull her into the vehicle after he passed comments at her, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.”

The student’s social media video has also brought attention to the Delhi incident as police investigate the allegations and establish what happened.

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