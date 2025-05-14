A mix of emotions was witnessed at the residence of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was repatriated by Pakistan on Wednesday.

A mix of emotions was witnessed at the residence of Border Security Force Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was repatriated by Pakistan on Wednesday after being captured on April 23. His father, wife, and other relatives expressed gratitude towards all those who extended a helping hand during Shaw’s capture, news agency ANI reported.

Bhola Shaw, father of the BSF jawan, said that now that his son has returned, he must continue to protect his country. “On the 24th day, the government (centre and state) brought my son back from Pakistan. I thank all of them. I want my son to continue protecting his country. I appreciate PM Modi for Operation Sindoor,” he added.

Rajni Shaw, wife of the now repatriated BSF jawan, told ANI that she had a conversation with her husband over video call after nearly 22 days and said, “I talked to him over video call after 22 days. I couldn’t recognise him, given his beard had grown”.

She further told the agency that the Commanding Officer (CO) had called her in the morning to inform her about her husband’s return from Pakistan. Rajni Shaw said that her husband seemed fit and fine.

“He was in Pakistan for over 20 days. I felt happy after the CO called up in the morning, saying that PK sahab had returned to India and was doing fine, and that there was no need to worry. I even talked to my husband. He is physically fit. He is expected to call me again.”

She expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for their efforts to help with the return of her husband.

“I talked to the CM after three or four days. She assured me that my husband would return this week. She also supported me immensely and raised her voice on the issue. I thank my countrymen that my husband has returned safe because of them,” ANI quoted Rajni as saying.

“PM Modi initiated Operation Sindoor to avenge the killing of husbands in Pahalgam of all (women), after which he brought my husband back home,” she added.

The Pakistani government repatriated Constable Purnam Shaw days after he had accidentally crossed the border while on duty on April 23. He had been in the custody of the Pakistan Rangers, a statement from the Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, BSF said.

According to the BSF release, “Today at 1030 hrs Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari-Wagha border. Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistani territory while on operational duty in the Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025, around 1150 hrs and was detained by Pak Rangers. With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible.”

