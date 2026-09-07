‘He Offered Higher Marks For Sexual Favours’: WhatsApp Message Triggers Harassment Allegations Aganist JNU Professor

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has come under scrutiny after students reportedly raised serious allegations against a professor, accusing him of making inappropriate sexual advances and allegedly offering higher marks in exchange for sexual favours. The matter has reportedly been taken to the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which is responsible for examining complaints of sexual harassment.

Student’s Complaint Triggers Wider Allegations

According to reports, at least one student approached the ICC after allegedly experiencing inappropriate conduct from the professor during viva examinations held in the first week of May. The allegations reportedly gained wider attention after the student shared her experience in a students-only WhatsApp group. Following the message, several other students allegedly came forward and claimed that they too had experienced similar behaviour from the professor. Students have alleged that the professor made comments with sexual overtones during the viva and suggested that they could receive higher marks if they responded positively to his advances. These claims, however, remain allegations and are subject to investigation by the university authorities.

Allegations Extend Beyond Viva Examinations

The complaints reportedly go beyond the examination setting. Students have also alleged that the professor invited them to gatherings at his residence on the JNU campus, where he allegedly made inappropriate or sexual advances. More students, including senior students, are said to have approached authorities with similar accounts after another complaint was reportedly filed against the professor.

JNU’s Previous Sexual Harassment Case

The latest allegations have also brought renewed attention to JNU’s handling of sexual harassment complaints. Last year, a senior professor at the School of International Studies was reportedly dismissed following allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest case is expected to be examined by the ICC, with the findings determining what further action, if any, is taken against the professor.

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