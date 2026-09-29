He Tattooed Siya Goyal’s Name For Her Birthday, Then Died The Next Day: Ketan Agarwal Case Explained

What makes the Ketan Agarwal case particularly striking is the timeline surrounding his final day. According to details emerging from the investigation, the Pune-based realtor had arranged a deeply personal birthday surprise for his fiancée, Siya Goyal. He had tattooed her name as a gift for her birthday, which was on June 19. A day earlier, on June 18, Ketan died after falling from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra.

What was initially treated as a fall has since turned into a murder investigation. Pune Rural Police have filed a 5,053-page chargesheet alleging that Ketan was deliberately pushed from the fort as part of a conspiracy involving Siya, her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary and Ritesh Hange. The allegations are part of the police chargesheet and will be subject to judicial proceedings.

Ketan Agarwal’s Birthday Surprise For Siya Goyal

According to the latest details reported from the investigation, Ketan had got Siya Goyal’s name tattooed shortly before her birthday. The birthday was scheduled for June 19, while Ketan died at Lohagad Fort on June 18. The tattoo was reportedly intended as a surprise for his fiancée.

The detail adds a striking personal element to a case that later took a completely different turn. Reports have differed over the exact location of the tattoo, with some accounts saying it was on his back and another account quoting his father as saying it was on his neck. For that reason, the key detail is that Ketan had tattooed Siya’s name as a birthday gift.

How Did Ketan Agarwal Die At Lohagad Fort?

Ketan, 26, died after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18. According to police, the circumstances initially appeared to be an accident. However, investigators later alleged that the fall was part of a planned murder.

The chargesheet names Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary and Ritesh Hange as accused. Police have alleged that the three were involved in planning Ketan’s murder. The chargesheet reportedly contains WhatsApp chats, photographs, mobile phone data, call records, CCTV material, witness statements and technical analysis.

Police allege that Chetan was waiting at Lohagad after entering through a different route. Siya allegedly signalled him before taking Ketan towards the western side of the fort, near the gorge. According to the chargesheet, Chetan then allegedly pushed Ketan, while Siya also allegedly attacked him, causing him to fall into the gorge. These are allegations made by investigators and not findings of a court.

The ‘Mahi’ Instagram Account And The Birthday Plan

One of the most unusual details in the chargesheet involves a fake Instagram account named “Mahi”. According to police, the account was allegedly used to communicate with Ketan while posing as Siya’s friend. Investigators allege that the account helped convince Ketan to accompany Siya to Lohagad around her birthday. The plan allegedly involved making Ketan believe that the trip was connected to a birthday surprise for Siya.

The Indian Express reported that police recovered deleted chats from seized devices through forensic examination. Investigators allegedly linked the fake account to the accused and said it was deleted after the incident. That detail has become an important part of the prosecution’s account because the birthday celebration allegedly provided the reason for Ketan to visit Lohagad.

Police Allege There Was An Earlier Attempt

The chargesheet also reportedly describes an earlier visit to Lohagad on June 14. Police allege that Ketan and Siya had gone to the fort four days before his death. During that visit, investigators allege that Siya attempted to push Ketan towards the gorge. According to the police version, Ketan managed to hold onto a tree and survive. When he questioned what had happened, Siya allegedly claimed that she had seen a snake.

Police subsequently alleged that another plan was made to take Ketan to the same location. The chargesheet further alleges that the accused had studied different locations around Lonavala before Lohagad was selected.

What Does The Chargesheet Say About The Alleged Conspiracy?

The 5,053-page chargesheet reportedly lays out a wider sequence of events rather than treating Ketan’s death as an isolated incident. Police allege that the accused discussed different ways of attacking Ketan, conducted reconnaissance of locations and considered how the death might appear accidental. Investigators have also relied on digital evidence, CCTV footage, call records, photographs and witness statements.

As per the reports, the chargesheet contains statements from roughly 80 to 85 witnesses, along with technical and digital evidence collected during the investigation. Tourists’ photographs have also reportedly become part of the investigation, with images allegedly capturing Ketan, Siya and Chetan at Lohagad on the day of the incident.

The Birthday Timeline Makes The Case Stand Out

The sequence surrounding June 18 and June 19 is now one of the most striking details of the case. Ketan had reportedly tattooed Siya’s name as a surprise for her birthday. Her birthday was June 19. Ketan died at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

And according to the police chargesheet, the birthday-related trip to the fort was allegedly used as part of a plan to kill him. The tattoo itself is not evidence of wrongdoing. Instead, it highlights the personal context surrounding the relationship shortly before Ketan’s death and explains why the birthday became relevant to the alleged plan described by investigators.

The murder allegations against Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary and Ritesh Hange remain allegations at this stage. The court will determine the merits of the charges and the evidence presented by the prosecution.



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