'He Told Me to Sleep with the Men He Pointed To': Wife's Shocking Accusation Leads to DMK Worker's Sacking

A DMK party worker has been removed from his position following explosive accusations made by his wife. She claimed he tried to sexually exploit her and force her into sleeping with other politicians.

The action was taken by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who confirmed the dismissal of Deivaseyal. The man had claimed to be the Deputy Secretary of the DMK’s youth wing.

Political Pressure Mounts on Ruling Party

Deivaseyal’s removal came amid warnings from AIADMK leader E Palaniswami, who threatened a large protest if no action was taken.

He accused the police of remaining inactive due to the accused’s ties with the ruling DMK.

Palaniswami said the case reminded him of the 2019 Pollachi sex abuse case, which happened during his own party’s rule. He criticized what he described as the ruling party’s failure to act swiftly and decisively.

Wife Accuses Husband of Systemic Abuse

The woman, a 20-year-old college student from Arakkonam, claimed her husband tried to force her into sexual relationships with other party leaders.

She alleged that he had already exploited more than 15 women using similar threats and intimidation.

She said, “His job is to torture 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians and no action has been taken against him.”

According to her, he regularly subjected her to public humiliation and violent threats.

“He would abuse me before everyone,” she said. “When I complain, he threatens to cut me into pieces. He tortured me in the car and told me to sleep with the men he pointed to… I can’t even leave my home. I couldn’t take my exams,” she added.

Emotional Plea for Intervention

In her appeal, the woman called on DMK chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene. She warned that she might take her own life if no steps were taken.

She also said her husband had close connections with the state’s School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The police have stated that an investigation is ongoing. However, they noted that no evidence has yet been found to prove she was forced into sexual relations with others.

