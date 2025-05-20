Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘He Told Me To Sleep With The Men He Pointed To’: Wife’s Shocking Accusation Leads To DMK Worker’s Sacking

‘He Told Me To Sleep With The Men He Pointed To’: Wife’s Shocking Accusation Leads To DMK Worker’s Sacking

The woman, a 20-year-old college student from Arakkonam, claimed her husband tried to force her into sexual relationships with other party leaders.

‘He Told Me To Sleep With The Men He Pointed To’: Wife’s Shocking Accusation Leads To DMK Worker’s Sacking

'He Told Me to Sleep with the Men He Pointed To': Wife's Shocking Accusation Leads to DMK Worker's Sacking


A DMK party worker has been removed from his position following explosive accusations made by his wife. She claimed he tried to sexually exploit her and force her into sleeping with other politicians.

The action was taken by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who confirmed the dismissal of Deivaseyal. The man had claimed to be the Deputy Secretary of the DMK’s youth wing.

Political Pressure Mounts on Ruling Party

Deivaseyal’s removal came amid warnings from AIADMK leader E Palaniswami, who threatened a large protest if no action was taken.

He accused the police of remaining inactive due to the accused’s ties with the ruling DMK.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Palaniswami said the case reminded him of the 2019 Pollachi sex abuse case, which happened during his own party’s rule. He criticized what he described as the ruling party’s failure to act swiftly and decisively.

Wife Accuses Husband of Systemic Abuse

The woman, a 20-year-old college student from Arakkonam, claimed her husband tried to force her into sexual relationships with other party leaders.

She alleged that he had already exploited more than 15 women using similar threats and intimidation.

She said, “His job is to torture 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians and no action has been taken against him.”

According to her, he regularly subjected her to public humiliation and violent threats.

“He would abuse me before everyone,” she said. “When I complain, he threatens to cut me into pieces. He tortured me in the car and told me to sleep with the men he pointed to… I can’t even leave my home. I couldn’t take my exams,” she added.

Emotional Plea for Intervention

In her appeal, the woman called on DMK chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene. She warned that she might take her own life if no steps were taken.

She also said her husband had close connections with the state’s School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The police have stated that an investigation is ongoing. However, they noted that no evidence has yet been found to prove she was forced into sexual relations with others.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor A ‘Small War’? Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes Govt’s Response To Trump’s Comments

Filed under

DMK Controversy Sexual Abuse Allegations Tamil Nadu

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand