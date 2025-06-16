‘He Was Just 700 Metres Away’: Wife Fears For Missing Music Director After Air India Crash

Bollywood music director Mahesh Kalawadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala, has been reported missing following the tragic Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Though he was not aboard the aircraft or inside the building it struck, Kalawadia’s last known location was dangerously close to the impact zone. His family believes he may have been caught in the destruction that occurred on the ground.

Last Phone Ping Raises Alarming Questions

According to Kalawadia’s wife, he left a meeting around 1:14 PM, and his phone was last traced to a point just 700 meters from the crash site.

By 1:40 PM, his mobile device had been switched off, and he has not been heard from since.

His scooter is also missing, further adding to concerns. The route he was believed to be taking was unusual for him, according to family members.

DNA Samples Submitted for Identification

Due to the severe condition of many victims’ remains, authorities have requested DNA samples from the families of missing individuals.

Kalawadia’s family has submitted theirs in hopes of getting clarity.

Recovery teams continue to work at the site, where several victims remain unidentified.

Many families are still waiting for news as the identification process continues.

A Community in Shock

Friends and colleagues in the creative industry have expressed shock and sorrow at Kalawadia’s disappearance.

Known for directing music albums and participating in cultural work, his absence has left a deep void.

His family is clinging to hope but is bracing for the worst, as days pass without any confirmed updates.

Investigations and Recovery Efforts Ongoing

Officials are continuing debris clearance and victim recovery in the crash zone. The black box of the aircraft has been recovered, and a full investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

In parallel, more than 300 DNA samples have been collected as authorities work to bring closure to affected families.

As the identification process unfolds, Kalawadia’s family waits anxiously. For them, every moment without news is painful.

His wife has urged authorities to expedite the process and hopes that her husband will be found—dead or alive—so the family can finally get answers.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Kant Resigns As G20 Sherpa, Concludes 45-Year Govt Service From IAS Officer to India’s G20 Representative