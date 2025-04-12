‘He Was Shooting With Joy, Now It’s Time We Get Justice’: 26/11 Survivor Devika Rotawarn Recounts The Night She Was Shot

As India prepares to try Tahawwur Rana for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, survivor Devika Rotawarn reflects on the harrowing night and her fight for justice.

As India prepares to try Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the memories of that tragic night come rushing back for many survivors—none more so than Devika Rotawarn. Just nine years old at the time, Devika was shot in the leg by terrorists at CST station, one of the first targets of the brutal attack that left over 160 people dead.

In an interview with NewsX, Devika Rotawarn shared her experience, recounting not just the trauma of the attack, but also her long road to recovery, and her ongoing fight for justice.

“There was no fear on his face—he was shooting with joy”

Devika vividly remembered the moment that changed her life forever. “On the night of 26/11 in 2008, my father, my brother, and I had gone to CST from Bhandar to catch a train to Pune. We were sitting near platforms 12 and 13 when my brother said he needed to use the toilet. My father told him to go and return quickly so we could buy the tickets.”

Suddenly, chaos erupted. “There was a blast, and gunfire started. People were running and falling. Some were shot in the hand, others in the leg, some in the head. Nothing was making sense.”

She recalled seeing a man holding a large gun, shooting indiscriminately. “There was no fear on his face. It looked like he was enjoying killing us.”

As she tried to flee with her father, a bullet struck her right leg. “After getting shot, I fell unconscious.”

“I was 9 years and 11 months old. I had six surgeries,” Devika Rotawarn

Devika was first taken to St. George Hospital, which was overwhelmed with victims. “There were many patients and many bodies lying around. Some people were being sedated, others not. My operation didn’t happen there.”

She was then shifted to JJ Hospital, where she remained admitted for one and a half months. “I underwent six surgeries on my leg,” she said.

Not long after her discharge, Devika was contacted by officials and went to court on June 10, 2009. “We identified Ajmal Kasab in court. My father saw both Kasab and Abu Ismail. I saw Kasab.”

Reacting to the news of Rana’s extradition, Devika said it brought her a sense of long-awaited relief. “I’m very happy that finally, Tahawwur Rana is being brought to India. Once he’s here, I hope he gives all the information about the terrorists still hiding in Pakistan—the big masterminds. This will help end terrorism.”

“Like Kasab, Tahawwur Rana should be executed,” Devika Rotawarn

When asked if she believes Rana should be given a death sentence like Ajmal Kasab, Devika responded firmly: “Absolutely. If I’m called, if I get the opportunity, I will go. I will always stand against terrorism.”

She also expressed frustration that Rana had been living freely in the United States for 17 years. “I used to wonder when he would be brought from the U.S. I was just waiting for that one thing—and finally, it’s happening. That makes me happy.”

Devika Rotawarn also had a strong message for the Pakistani government, which continues to provide safe havens to several 26/11 accused including Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

“I just want to tell the Pakistan government—what you’re doing by nurturing terrorism is wrong. You’re supporting terrorism, and your own country will suffer for it. No matter how much evil you do, one day you’ll be punished.”

Devika stressed the importance of Rana’s extradition, saying it may help expose more links and provide solid proof of Pakistan’s involvement. “Pakistan is a country that never accepts its actions. Sometimes they say yes, sometimes no. Even when Kasab came from there, they didn’t accept it immediately.”

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

