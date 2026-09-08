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Home > India News > He Went Down To Stop A Ruckus, Never Came Back: Who Was Manipur Guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh?

He Went Down To Stop A Ruckus, Never Came Back: Who Was Manipur Guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh?

A 55-year-old Manipuri guitarist died after he was allegedly beaten by eight men outside his Delhi home. His family says he went downstairs after the group created a ruckus late at night.

Manipur Guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh (Photo: X)
Manipur Guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 21:24 IST

Chongtham Vikram Singh, a 55-year-old guitarist from Manipur, died after he was allegedly beaten by eight men outside his Delhi home on Sunday night. The men were reportedly intoxicated and creating a ruckus near his house around 11 pm. Singh allegedly went downstairs to confront them. Minutes later, his son found him semi-conscious and badly injured. He was taken to Holy Family Hospital but died during treatment around 6.30 am on Monday.

Who Was Chongtham Vikram Singh?

Singh was a gifted musician who had spent years making music his language. He played lead guitar for several bands in Manipur before moving to Delhi nearly 20 years ago. In Delhi, he built a life around music. He opened a music school and mentored students at home. He also taught at the Delhi School of Music.

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His musical journey included the Rock’n’Roots project. He worked with Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan and collaborated with other known musicians for concerts and cultural programmes. Singh was also a cousin of Lakshmipriya Devi, director of Boong, India’s first BAFTA Award-winning film.

How Did the Alleged Attack Happen?

According to Singh’s family, the group was creating a disturbance outside the house. Singh went downstairs to stop them. A few minutes later, his 20-year-old son Yaiphaba heard him banging on the door and screaming, “Thong hango! Thong hango! (open the door, open the door).”

Yaiphaba then found his father in a semi-conscious state. His T-shirt had been ripped apart. Singh was rushed to Holy Family Hospital. His blood pressure had reportedly fallen below 50mm Hg. Doctors found his condition too critical for surgery. He died at around 6.30 am on Monday.

Family Yet To Tell 96-Year-Old Father

Singh is survived by his wife Jyotsana, 54, and son Yaiphaba, who is a law student. His mother, 86-year-old Chongtham Ongbi Kamala Devi, is a renowned classical and modern Manipuri singer. His father, Dr Chongtham Birendra Singh, is 96.

Speaking to TOI from Imphal, Singh’s brother Vivek said, “We haven’t told our father, Dr Chongtham Birendra Singh, who is 96, about it, fearing that he might not be able to bear the loss. My mother is unconsolable.”

Friends remembered Singh as a gentle and accomplished musician who was deeply passionate about his craft.

Northeast Groups Protest In Delhi

The alleged attack has sparked anger among Manipuri associations and Northeast student groups in Delhi. The postmortem has been completed. However, Manipuri associations said they did not want Singh’s body sent back to Manipur until justice was done.

“Once the last rites are over, only the family bears the loss, and the incident fades into oblivion,” a Manipuri activist said. Northeast student groups, friends and family members also staged a protest outside Sunlight Colony police station, demanding justice.

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He Went Down To Stop A Ruckus, Never Came Back: Who Was Manipur Guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh?
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He Went Down To Stop A Ruckus, Never Came Back: Who Was Manipur Guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh?

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He Went Down To Stop A Ruckus, Never Came Back: Who Was Manipur Guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh?
He Went Down To Stop A Ruckus, Never Came Back: Who Was Manipur Guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh?
He Went Down To Stop A Ruckus, Never Came Back: Who Was Manipur Guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh?
He Went Down To Stop A Ruckus, Never Came Back: Who Was Manipur Guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh?

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