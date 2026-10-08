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Home > India News > He Went For An Evening Walk, Never Returned: Speeding Bolero Crushed Him, Then Hit 2 Men Chasing It, Driver Fled

He Went For An Evening Walk, Never Returned: Speeding Bolero Crushed Him, Then Hit 2 Men Chasing It, Driver Fled

A speeding Bolero allegedly ran over a pedestrian on Delhi’s Burari Pushta Road before hitting two people chasing it. The vehicle later crashed into a field, and the driver was reportedly caught.

Pedestrian crushed by speeding Bolero on Burari road
Pedestrian crushed by speeding Bolero on Burari road

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 23:05 IST

A routine evening walk on Delhi’s Burari Pushta Road turned fatal when a speeding Bolero allegedly ran over a pedestrian and then struck two more people who were chasing the vehicle. One person died in the crash, while two others were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The accident took place on Burari Pushta Road, where the Bolero allegedly hit a man who was walking along the road. The impact left him critically injured. He later died in the incident.

According to eyewitness accounts, the driver did not stop after the first collision. Instead, the Bolero sped away from the spot.

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Two More People Hit While Chasing The Bolero

As the vehicle fled, two people reportedly followed it in an attempt to stop the driver. During the chase, the Bolero allegedly hit them as well, leaving both injured. The injured were rushed to a nearby Burari hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The Bolero continued for around a kilometre before the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle reportedly went off the road and came to a halt in an empty field.

Driver Reportedly Caught After Vehicle Crashed Into Field

The driver allegedly fled the spot after the Bolero came to a stop. However, he was reportedly caught a short distance away and handed over to the police. The incident triggered panic in the area, with locals rushing to help the injured and alerting the authorities.

Locals Raise Safety Concerns Over Burari Road

The latest crash has also renewed concerns among residents about road safety on Burari Pushta Road. Locals said the stretch has witnessed several serious accidents in the past. Residents also claimed that pedestrians face difficulties while using the road, particularly during the evening. They alleged that speeding vehicles and instances of drunk driving have contributed to previous accidents.

Police Begin Probe, Victim Yet To Be Identified

Burari police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. The identity of the deceased pedestrian has not yet been established, according to the information available. Police are speaking to local residents and others who may have witnessed the incident to establish the sequence of events. Meanwhile, the two injured people remain under treatment at Burari Hospital as the investigation continues.

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He Went For An Evening Walk, Never Returned: Speeding Bolero Crushed Him, Then Hit 2 Men Chasing It, Driver Fled
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He Went For An Evening Walk, Never Returned: Speeding Bolero Crushed Him, Then Hit 2 Men Chasing It, Driver Fled

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He Went For An Evening Walk, Never Returned: Speeding Bolero Crushed Him, Then Hit 2 Men Chasing It, Driver Fled
He Went For An Evening Walk, Never Returned: Speeding Bolero Crushed Him, Then Hit 2 Men Chasing It, Driver Fled
He Went For An Evening Walk, Never Returned: Speeding Bolero Crushed Him, Then Hit 2 Men Chasing It, Driver Fled
He Went For An Evening Walk, Never Returned: Speeding Bolero Crushed Him, Then Hit 2 Men Chasing It, Driver Fled
He Went For An Evening Walk, Never Returned: Speeding Bolero Crushed Him, Then Hit 2 Men Chasing It, Driver Fled

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