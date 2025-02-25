Home
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Headless Body Found in Trolley Bag in Kolkata; Two Women Arrested

A shocking incident unfolded in the Kumortuli area of Kolkata on Tuesday morning when a headless body was discovered inside a trolley bag. The gruesome sight led to chaos as locals intercepted two women attempting to dispose of the body in the Ganga River.

Suspicious Activity Caught by Locals

In the early hours of the morning, residents near the ghat noticed two women stepping out of a white taxi. They were carrying a heavy trolley bag and appeared to be attempting to throw it into the Ganga. Their actions aroused suspicion among the locals, who confronted them and demanded to know what was inside the bag.

When questioned, the women claimed that the bag contained a dead dog, which they were planning to dispose of in the river. However, their explanation only increased the locals’ doubts, leading them to alert the police.

Shocking Discovery and Arrests

Police quickly arrived at the scene and detained the two women. Upon opening the trolley bag, officers discovered a woman’s headless body, cut into three pieces. The horrifying discovery sent shockwaves through the area, with residents expressing outrage and demanding justice.

Locals alleged that the two women had traveled to Kolkata from a distant location to commit the crime and dispose of the body. Some even claimed to have found a train ticket in their possession, indicating that they had traveled from Kazipara station on the Sealdah-Hasnabad line.

Following the arrests, police launched an investigation into the crime. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine further details. Authorities are now trying to establish the identity of the victim, the motive behind the killing, and whether the two arrested women were acting alone or had accomplices.

