Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Headless Body Of Youth Found With Brutal Signs Of Torture In West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas

Authorities suspect foul play, with deep injury marks, signs of burns, and a strong smell of kerosene found at the scene.

Headless Body Of Youth Found With Brutal Signs Of Torture In West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas


In a chilling discovery, the headless body of a young man was found in a secluded field in the Duttapukur area of Jagtulia, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Monday morning. The victim’s hands and feet were bound with his own T-shirt, adding to the gruesome nature of the crime. Local police have confirmed that there were also signs of burns on his legs, and a strong smell of kerosene lingered in the area.

Initial investigations suggest that the victim was likely murdered after being forced to consume alcohol. Empty liquor glasses were found scattered at the crime scene, raising further suspicions of a possible motive. Locals who stumbled upon the body were left shocked, as they noted that such criminal activities or drinking sessions had never occurred in their peaceful rural community before.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, trying to identify the victim and uncover the motive behind the brutal murder. The region, which falls under the Barasat-1 block, has been left shaken, with the local population expressing fear and concern over the rising crime in the area.

As investigations continue, authorities are working on gathering forensic evidence and interviewing witnesses to piece together the details of this horrifying crime. The incident has also sparked a debate about the increasing violence in rural West Bengal, with many calling for heightened security measures to ensure the safety of residents.

