Friday, February 7, 2025
we-woman
Headmistress, 4 Others Arrested For Sexually Harassing Class 4 Student In Trichy Tamil Nadu

The incident, which took place in Manapparai, led to massive protests by parents demanding justice.

Headmistress, 4 Others Arrested For Sexually Harassing Class 4 Student In Trichy Tamil Nadu


Five staff members, including the trustee and headmistress of a private school in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district, have been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 4 girl student, police said. 

The incident, which took place in Manapparai, triggered massive protests by parents and locals, demanding strict action against the accused. 

According to police reports, the survivor, a nine-year-old student, was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse by the school principal’s husband, Vasantha Kumar, along with other administrators. 

The girl narrated her harrowing ordeal to her parents, who immediately lodged a complaint with the police. 

Following the complaint, authorities registered a case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.

As news of the incident spread, outraged parents and local residents staged a protest outside the school, demanding justice for the victim and stringent punishment for the accused. Law enforcement officials were deployed in the area to maintain order. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the case, emphasizing the need for strict measures to prevent such crimes in educational institutions. 

ALSO READ: 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Defers Verdict Against Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

