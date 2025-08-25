Heads, Hands And Legs Of Woman Severed, Some Body Parts Disposed: Cab Driver Strangles And Smothers His Wife

A 27-year-old man Mahender Reddy allegedly killed his pregnant wife Swathi alias Jyothi in Hyderabad, cutting her body into pieces at their home in Telangana’s Medipally, in the Hyderabad metropolitan area, on August 24, 2025, Saturday. According to the police, the accused Mahender Reddy, works as a cab driver with a ride-hailing company. Police said that he “strangled and smothered” his wife. An officer said that the 27-year-old man used a blade to sever her head, hands, and legs, and disposed of some of the body parts in the Musi river, as reported in PTI.

An almost similar case was reported in Greater Noida where a woman, identified as Nikki was beaten up, and allegedly burnt alive by her husband Vipin Bhati and in-laws. Nikki died due to her injuries. As per the reports, Nikki was married into a family in Greater Noida’s Sirsa in 2016, but according to her mother, she had been married for seven years. Nikki’s sister Kanchan told NDTV, ““I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4 am on Thursday. They told me, ‘We have got dowry for one (sister), what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again’.”

Kanchan and Nikki were both married in the same family. According to Kanchan, they (she and Nikki) were both being tortured by their in-laws for dowry, adding that they had been demanding a sum of Rs 36 lakh.

How many dowry related deaths are reported in India?

The dowry related deaths have not stopped in India despite the attempts to eradicate it by all the stakeholders of society. The National Crime Records Bureau data says that in the 2017-2022 period, an average of 7,000 cases of dowry related deaths were reported across India. These are the count of only the reported cases and many more such cases go unreported.

