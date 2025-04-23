Heartbreaking To See Exodus Of Guests’: Omar Abdullah On Kashmir Tourism Slump After Pahalgam Attack

The aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday has caused a significant number of tourists to leave Kashmir, as authorities work relentlessly to ensure their safe return to their home states.

The aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday has caused a significant number of tourists to leave Kashmir, as authorities work relentlessly to ensure their safe return to their home states. The incident has raised concerns about the region’s tourism industry, which has already seen a sharp decline in visitors.

Exodus Amid Rising Fear

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his sorrow over the departure of tourists, describing the situation as “heartbreaking.” However, he acknowledged the understandable fear among the visitors.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday’s tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, but at the same time, we totally understand why people would want to leave. While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights, NH-44 between Srinagar & Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction,” Abdullah wrote on social media.

“I’ve directed the administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar and Jammu, allowing tourist vehicles to leave. This will have to be done in a controlled and organised way because the road is still unstable in places, and we are also working hard to clear all the stranded vehicles. We will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment, and we hope that everyone will cooperate with us,” he added.

Tourism Industry Hit Hard

The tourism sector, a vital source of income for the region, has suffered immensely due to the attack. Many travel operators are reporting a massive cancellation of bookings. Aijaz Ali, a travel operator in Srinagar, noted that nearly 80% of the tourists had canceled their plans.

“We know tourists have, by and large, been safe in Kashmir, but with such an incident happening here, one cannot expect them to stay back. The cancellations are massive, close to 80 per cent,” Ali explained.

He expressed his frustration, stating that all the positive work done in recent years to promote tourism was now undone by the attack. Ali believes it will take significant efforts to restore tourists’ confidence in the region.

Some Tourists Opt to Stay

Despite the widespread fear, not all tourists have chosen to leave. Some have decided to stay, reassured by the heightened security presence. A woman tourist from Maharashtra shared her experience, saying that while there was initial fear following the attack, the visible presence of police and military forces had helped her feel safe.

“We have come out (of hotel rooms) and we do not feel any fear. There is security everywhere. We have plans to visit Pahalgam, and if the situation remains good, then we may go there tomorrow,” she said.

Initially, the tourist had considered returning home but felt reassured after speaking with the hotel staff. “We came out and saw that there are police and army everywhere, and tourists are feeling secure. We can safely move around, and the fear is decreasing now,” she added.

Efforts to Maintain Air Travel Stability

To support the tourists leaving the region, the Civil Aviation Ministry has taken steps to avoid price hikes for flights. Airlines have been instructed to ensure that airfares remain stable on the Srinagar route, and additional flights will be operated to assist with the increased demand.

Airlines like Air India and IndiGo have committed to adding extra flights to help ease the strain on the transportation network. Air India, for instance, has scheduled two additional flights, one to Delhi and the other to Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Furthermore, both Air India and IndiGo are waiving rescheduling and cancellation fees for flights booked until April 30. These measures are designed to ensure that tourists are not financially burdened during this sensitive period.

IndiGo also confirmed that it was operating two additional flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar today, helping ensure that people can return home safely.

