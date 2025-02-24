Heatwave Alert! Bengaluru Records Hottest February In 20 Years, IMD Warns Of Warmer Days Ahead

Bengaluru records highest February temperature in 20 years at 32.8°C! IMD warns of intense heatwave and an early, hotter summer ahead.

Bengaluru is reeling under an intense heatwave as the city recorded a soaring temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius this week, marking its highest February temperature in two decades. This unusual spike is 1.4 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, making February hotter than usual.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning, forecasting warmer days ahead and suggesting that summer might arrive sooner than expected. This shift in weather patterns has raised concerns as Bengaluru’s temperatures have even surpassed Delhi’s, which recorded 27°C on the same day.

The heatwave is not limited to Bengaluru alone, as several districts across Karnataka are also experiencing extreme temperatures. The IMD reported that northern and southern interior regions of the state are witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures, with some districts crossing the seasonal average.

The IMD forecast indicates that Bengaluru’s maximum temperature may soon touch 34°C, while minimum temperatures could drop to 18°C. The weather pattern is expected to continue with clear skies and dense morning fog in the coming days.

The heatwave has been especially severe in five districts of North Karnataka, including Bagalkot and Koppal, where temperatures have risen significantly. Additionally, regions such as Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Dharwad have also recorded above-normal temperatures, further intensifying the heatwave crisis.

With Bengaluru experiencing its hottest February in 20 years, meteorologists warn that the city could see a more extreme summer ahead. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

