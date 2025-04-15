Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain

After a short break brought by rain and cool winds, the heat is making a comeback in Delhi and several parts of northern and western India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a steady increase in temperatures over the coming days, warning that heatwave conditions are likely to hit parts of the national capital and its neighboring states starting Wednesday, April 16.

Delhi to cross 42°C by midweek

On Tuesday, skies over Delhi are expected to remain mostly clear, and daytime temperatures will range between 39°C and 41°C, according to the IMD. But this is only the beginning — the mercury is likely to touch 42°C by April 17, signaling the official onset of summer heatwaves in the capital.

Night-time temperatures won’t offer much comfort either. Minimum temperatures are expected to stay between 22°C and 24°C, providing little relief to residents, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with health issues.

Authorities have urged people to stay indoors during the hottest hours of the day, drink plenty of water, and avoid exposure to direct sunlight. Farmers, too, have been advised to take precautions to protect their crops and livestock as the heat intensifies.

Western India to face severe heat spells

While Delhi prepares for rising heat, other parts of western India are already facing much worse. The IMD has warned that regions in Rajasthan are in the midst of a scorching spell that will continue until April 19.

“In the coming days, there is a strong possibility of heat waves and severe heat waves in many parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner division and the Shekhawati region,” said an IMD spokesperson. He added that temperatures in border areas could touch a blistering 45°C to 46°C.

Other states like Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, and West Madhya Pradesh will also experience a rise in temperatures between April 15 and 18, the IMD said.

There may be slight relief for parts of eastern Rajasthan around April 17-18, when a weak western disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in some areas.

Himachal Pradesh issues rain alerts

Up north, the weather is expected to take a completely different turn. A new western disturbance is forecast to hit Himachal Pradesh, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds.

An orange alert has been issued for several districts including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla on Friday, with wind speeds expected to reach 40–50 km/h.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds in Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu.

Thunderstorms likely in West Bengal

Eastern India isn’t being spared either. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty surface winds are expected across southern parts of West Bengal from now until April 18, the IMD said. This weather shift is due to strong moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal combined with favorable wind patterns.

The intensity of wind is likely to be higher in districts like Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, East and West Bardhaman, and Nadia.

South India to see scattered rainfall and thunderstorms

The southern states will see a mix of rain and wind activity in the coming week. According to the IMD, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, and North Interior Karnataka will experience scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds between April 14 and April 18.

Additionally, Kerala, Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka are also likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall over the next three days.

In the past 24 hours, thunderstorms and strong winds have already been reported in East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The Met office has laid out a forecast for the week ahead:

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly dry, with light rain at isolated spots

Friday and Saturday: Light to moderate rainfall in many areas, with heavy rain in isolated places

Sunday: Light to moderate rainfall in a few places