Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Heatwave In February: IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Various Mumbai Suburbs Amid Rising Temperatures

Heatwave In February: IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Various Mumbai Suburbs Amid Rising Temperatures

Mumbai and the Konkan belt are facing heatwave-like conditions as temperatures soar 4-5°C above normal, prompting an IMD yellow warning. With only a slight dip expected later this week, relief from the sweltering heat remains minimal.

Heatwave In February: IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Various Mumbai Suburbs Amid Rising Temperatures

Mumbai and the Konkan belt are facing heatwave-like conditions as temperatures soar 4-5°C above normal, prompting an IMD yellow warning.


Mumbai Heatwave Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for the entire Konkan belt, which includes Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai, for the next three days. The warning comes as temperatures in the region have risen 4-5 degrees Celsius above normal and are expected to remain high until tomorrow, according to IMD officials stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Heatwave-Like Conditions Detected

IMD further stated that on February 26, temperatures could rise by an additional 1-2 degrees Celsius, further intensifying the heat. A slight drop of 1-2 degrees is expected on February 27 and 28, but the relief will be marginal, with overall temperatures remaining significantly high.

Although there has been no official declaration of a heatwave, weather stations such as Santacruz have reported parameters consistent with heatwave conditions, sources said. The Konkan region is currently experiencing extreme heat, resembling a heatwave scenario, the sources added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Western Disturbances to Impact North India

Meanwhile, IMD Scientist Dr. Soma Sen Roy spoke about the impact of Western disturbances on the North Indian region. “Rainfall will start increasing over the Western Himalayan region. We have issued heavy rainfall warnings for this area from February 26 to 28,” she told ANI.

Dr. Roy also noted a fluctuation in temperatures due to these disturbances. “We are expecting an increase in maximum temperature across North India over the next two days. Thereafter, temperatures are likely to drop as cloud cover develops over the region,” she added.

IMD’s Earlier Prediction on Heatwave, Rising Temperatures

The current weather patterns align with IMD’s previous forecast. In January, the department predicted above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall for February. The first month of the year was also recorded as unusually warm and dry.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had earlier stated that most parts of India would likely experience below-normal rainfall, except for regions in west-central, peninsular, and northwest India. He also highlighted that India received an average of 4.5 mm of rainfall in January, marking it as the fourth lowest since 1901 and the third lowest since 2001, as reported by PTI.

With inputs from agencies.

Also Read: Bengaluru’s Water Crisis Deepens: Borewells Drying Up, BWSSB Issues Urgent Warning – Is Your Area At Risk?

Filed under

Heatwave mumbai weather

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine