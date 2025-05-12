Heavy Cross-Border Clashes Claim Lives on Both Sides of LoC BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Martyred in jammu

Border Security Force (BSF) Constable Deepak Chingakham succumbed to injuries sustained during cross-border firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary in RS Pura, Jammu division. The incident occurred during the intervening night of May 9 and 10. The BSF confirmed his death on May 11, 2025. The force paid tribute to Chingakham for his bravery and sacrifice. “DG BSF and All Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by Constable Deepak Chingakham in the line of duty. He was injured in cross border fire by Pakistan on 10th May 2025 along the International Boundary in the R S Pura area, Jammu. He succumbed to his injuries today, on 11th May 2025,” BSF said in a post on X.

Condolences And Tributes

The BSF posted, “Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in these trying times,” expressing solidarity with the family of the martyred soldier. Senior officials and ranks of the BSF saluted the fallen constable’s bravery. The BSF lost another soldier earlier, Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz, in a similar incident along the same border area. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid his last respects to Sub Inspector Imteyaz and extended condolences to his family.

Indian Army Reports Heavy Casualties on Pakistani Side

Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai confirmed that at least 35 Pakistani army personnel died in retaliatory action by Indian forces between May 7 and 10. “There are various means to ascertain (the loss of lives). There is information from various agencies. From the Line of Control (LoC), there are other ways to determine the effects. I mentioned 35-40 on the Line of Control,” Ghai said in a press briefing.

Operation Sindoor and Strategic Targeting

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor in response to air intrusions and repeated attacks by the Pakistan Army. “Our targets were terror-oriented, and later, once they launched air intrusions and air operations on our infrastructure, we used heavier weapons,” Ghai stated. He confirmed attacks on Indian military infrastructure and said Indian forces thwarted multiple waves of air assaults. “Some of the air fields and dumps saw repeated attacks in waves from the air. All were thwarted,” Ghai added. He noted that the army maintained restraint and avoided civilian targets, focusing only on terrorist locations.

