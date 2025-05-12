Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Heavy Cross-Border Clashes Claim Lives on Both Sides of LoC BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Martyred in jammu

Heavy Cross-Border Clashes Claim Lives on Both Sides of LoC BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Martyred in jammu

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor in response to air intrusions and repeated attacks by the Pakistan Army..

Heavy Cross-Border Clashes Claim Lives on Both Sides of LoC BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Martyred in jammu


Border Security Force (BSF) Constable Deepak Chingakham succumbed to injuries sustained during cross-border firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary in RS Pura, Jammu division. The incident occurred during the intervening night of May 9 and 10. The BSF confirmed his death on May 11, 2025. The force paid tribute to Chingakham for his bravery and sacrifice. “DG BSF and All Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by Constable Deepak Chingakham in the line of duty. He was injured in cross border fire by Pakistan on 10th May 2025 along the International Boundary in the R S Pura area, Jammu. He succumbed to his injuries today, on 11th May 2025,” BSF said in a post on X.

Condolences And Tributes

The BSF posted, “Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in these trying times,” expressing solidarity with the family of the martyred soldier. Senior officials and ranks of the BSF saluted the fallen constable’s bravery. The BSF lost another soldier earlier, Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz, in a similar incident along the same border area. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid his last respects to Sub Inspector Imteyaz and extended condolences to his family.

Indian Army Reports Heavy Casualties on Pakistani Side

Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai confirmed that at least 35 Pakistani army personnel died in retaliatory action by Indian forces between May 7 and 10. “There are various means to ascertain (the loss of lives). There is information from various agencies. From the Line of Control (LoC), there are other ways to determine the effects. I mentioned 35-40 on the Line of Control,” Ghai said in a press briefing.

Operation Sindoor and Strategic Targeting

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor in response to air intrusions and repeated attacks by the Pakistan Army. “Our targets were terror-oriented, and later, once they launched air intrusions and air operations on our infrastructure, we used heavier weapons,” Ghai stated. He confirmed attacks on Indian military infrastructure and said Indian forces thwarted multiple waves of air assaults. “Some of the air fields and dumps saw repeated attacks in waves from the air. All were thwarted,” Ghai added. He noted that the army maintained restraint and avoided civilian targets, focusing only on terrorist locations.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: IMD Predicts Above Normal Monsoon In 2025, Early Onset Expected In Kerala, A Good Sign For Economy

Filed under

Operation Sindoor

newsx

‘Gaddar, Bloody Sold Out’: Why Is Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Being Trolled Online? Locks His...
newsx

Heavy Cross-Border Clashes Claim Lives on Both Sides of LoC BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Martyred...
newsx

Buddha Purnima: Honouring The Life And Wisdom Of Lord Buddha
Donald Trump's assassinat

Fight! Fight! Fight! Donald Trump Adds His Assassination Attempt Statue In The Oval Office- See...
IMD Predicts Above Normal

IMD Predicts Above Normal Monsoon In 2025, Early Onset Expected In Kerala, A Good Sign...
newsx

Throwback! How A Granthi’s Daughter Was Forcibly Converted And Married In To Muslim Man
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Gaddar, Bloody Sold Out’: Why Is Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Being Trolled Online? Locks His X Profile

‘Gaddar, Bloody Sold Out’: Why Is Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Being Trolled Online? Locks His...

Buddha Purnima: Honouring The Life And Wisdom Of Lord Buddha

Buddha Purnima: Honouring The Life And Wisdom Of Lord Buddha

Fight! Fight! Fight! Donald Trump Adds His Assassination Attempt Statue In The Oval Office- See Pic Here!

Fight! Fight! Fight! Donald Trump Adds His Assassination Attempt Statue In The Oval Office- See...

IMD Predicts Above Normal Monsoon In 2025, Early Onset Expected In Kerala, A Good Sign For Economy

IMD Predicts Above Normal Monsoon In 2025, Early Onset Expected In Kerala, A Good Sign...

Throwback! How A Granthi’s Daughter Was Forcibly Converted And Married In To Muslim Man

Throwback! How A Granthi’s Daughter Was Forcibly Converted And Married In To Muslim Man

Entertainment

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists Whilst Filming This Song

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife After 20 Years

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral Freestyles Die?

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom