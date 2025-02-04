Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Heavy Fog Disrupts Flights And Train Services At Chennai Airport; IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

Heavy fog at Chennai Airport on Tuesday morning caused widespread disruptions, including delayed and rerouted flights, as well as train delays. IndiGo issued a travel advisory, and several areas in Chennai experienced scheduled power outages.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Heavy Fog Disrupts Flights And Train Services At Chennai Airport; IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory


Chennai faced significant disruptions early on Tuesday due to heavy fog, particularly affected the city’s airport and train services. Between 6 and 7 a.m., reduced visibility led to delays and cancellations of several flights. International flights, including those from Dubai and Muscat, were rerouted to nearby airports in Tirupati and Hyderabad. In total, more than 25 flights were impacted, with six planes being diverted due to the inability to safely land in Chennai.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The fog not only affected air travel but also caused disruptions in train services as reduced visibility made it difficult for train drivers to operate safely. The situation led to widespread travel delays for both passengers and commuters.

IndiGo, one of the airlines affected, issued a travel advisory on social media, urging passengers to stay updated on flight statuses and offering assistance in case of cancellations. The airline acknowledged the challenges caused by the fog and assured passengers that efforts were being made to ensure their safety and smooth travel.

Additionally, residents of Chennai faced a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, impacting several areas including Sai Nagar, Kaliamman Koil Street, and West Natesan Nagar, among others.

Passengers traveling through Chennai Airport on Tuesday were advised to monitor their flight status and plan accordingly, as conditions remained unpredictable due to the persistent fog.

ALSO READ: Delhi To Experience Light Rain Aand Thunderstorms, Poor Air Quality Persisting: IMD Forecast

Filed under

Chennai Chennai airport Chennai Heavy Fog

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk Joins Narayan Murthy, SN Subrahmanyan, Says 120 Hour Work-Week For DOGE; Internet Calls Him Worst Boss

Elon Musk Joins Narayan Murthy, SN Subrahmanyan, Says 120 Hour Work-Week For DOGE; Internet Calls...

Third-Party Car Insurance Explained: Why It’s a Must-Have for Every Vehicle Owner

Third-Party Car Insurance Explained: Why It’s a Must-Have for Every Vehicle Owner

What Is The Reason Behind OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Visit To India?

What Is The Reason Behind OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Visit To India?

Tit For Tat, China Slaps 15% Tariff On US Against Donald Trump New Tariffs Come Into Effect

Tit For Tat, China Slaps 15% Tariff On US Against Donald Trump New Tariffs Come...

Study Finds Rising Lung Cancer Cases In Never-Smokers, Links Air Pollution To Increase

Study Finds Rising Lung Cancer Cases In Never-Smokers, Links Air Pollution To Increase

Entertainment

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox