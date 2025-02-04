Heavy Fog Disrupts Flights And Train Services At Chennai Airport; IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

Heavy fog at Chennai Airport on Tuesday morning caused widespread disruptions, including delayed and rerouted flights, as well as train delays. IndiGo issued a travel advisory, and several areas in Chennai experienced scheduled power outages.

Chennai faced significant disruptions early on Tuesday due to heavy fog, particularly affected the city’s airport and train services. Between 6 and 7 a.m., reduced visibility led to delays and cancellations of several flights. International flights, including those from Dubai and Muscat, were rerouted to nearby airports in Tirupati and Hyderabad. In total, more than 25 flights were impacted, with six planes being diverted due to the inability to safely land in Chennai.

The fog not only affected air travel but also caused disruptions in train services as reduced visibility made it difficult for train drivers to operate safely. The situation led to widespread travel delays for both passengers and commuters.

#6ETravelAdvisory: For the latest updates on your flight status, please visit: https://t.co/ll3K8Px1Ht. If your flight is cancelled, you can explore alternate flight options or claim a refund here: https://t.co/51Q3oUeybn pic.twitter.com/N0nVSONNmo
— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 4, 2025

IndiGo, one of the airlines affected, issued a travel advisory on social media, urging passengers to stay updated on flight statuses and offering assistance in case of cancellations. The airline acknowledged the challenges caused by the fog and assured passengers that efforts were being made to ensure their safety and smooth travel.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Several flights at the Chennai International Airport are delayed due to dense fog. pic.twitter.com/1GIFO19UyV — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2025

Additionally, residents of Chennai faced a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, impacting several areas including Sai Nagar, Kaliamman Koil Street, and West Natesan Nagar, among others.

Passengers traveling through Chennai Airport on Tuesday were advised to monitor their flight status and plan accordingly, as conditions remained unpredictable due to the persistent fog.

