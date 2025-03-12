Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Heavy Rain Alert For Kerala: IMD Issues Warnings For Malappuram And Wayanad; Fishermen Advised To Stay Away From Sea

IMD issues yellow alert for Malappuram, Wayanad; heavy rains expected. Fishing banned off Kerala & Lakshadweep; coastal erosion warning for Kanyakumari.

Heavy Rain Alert For Kerala: IMD Issues Warnings For Malappuram And Wayanad; Fishermen Advised To Stay Away From Sea


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Malappuram and Wayanad districts, predicting heavy rainfall today. Other parts of the state are also likely to experience light to moderate showers, according to the latest forecast.

High Waves and Coastal Erosion Warning Along Kanyakumari Coast

The National Oceanographic Research Centre has issued a sea erosion warning along the Kanyakumari coast due to high waves as part of the Black Sea Phenomenon. The warning remains in effect until 5:30 PM today, with wave heights expected to reach 1.2 to 1.3 meters.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has advised fishermen and coastal residents to remain vigilant, as the rough sea conditions could lead to erosion.

Precautionary Measures for Coastal Safety

Authorities have instructed the public to:

  • Avoid entering high-risk coastal zones.
  • Refrain from launching small boats and yachts.
  • Secure fishing vessels in harbors with proper distancing.
  • Avoid beach tourism and entertainment at sea.
  • Stay cautious due to potential coastal erosion.

Fishing Ban in Kerala and Lakshadweep Due to Rough Weather

The Meteorological Department has strictly prohibited fishing activities along the coasts of Kerala and Lakshadweep today.

Strong Winds and Bad Weather Warning

The IMD has warned of strong winds along:

  • South Kerala Coast & Lakshadweep Region: Wind speeds are expected to range from 35-45 kmph, with gusts up to 55 kmph.
  • South Tamil Nadu Coast, Kanyakumari, Gulf of Mannar, and Maldives: Winds may gust up to 55 kmph, posing risks to boats and fishing operations.

With adverse weather conditions persisting, authorities urge the public to follow official guidelines to prevent accidents and property damage.

