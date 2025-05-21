Heavy Rain And Storms Predicted In Maharashtra And Goa Till May 26: IMD Issues Alerts

IMD has issued storm and rain alerts for Maharashtra and Goa till May 26. Goa closes Dudhsagar Waterfalls. Coastal and hilly regions advised to take precautions.

As severe pre-monsoon weather grips parts of western India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued widespread alerts for Maharashtra and Goa, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in the coming days. Residents and tourists have been advised to remain cautious, especially in coastal and hilly regions vulnerable to flash floods and landslides.

Maharashtra Weather Alerts Until May 25

The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts across Maharashtra, effective through May 25:

Orange Alert (High Risk): Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur Expected: Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and intense thunderstorm activity

Yellow Alert (Moderate Risk): Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Washim Expected: Moderate rain, lightning, and gusty winds



Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the sea as wind speeds are expected to reach 35–45 km/h, with gusts up to 55 km/h along the south Maharashtra and Goa coasts. The IMD has also asked coastal communities to remain on high alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

Goa Braces for Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rain Till May 26

Goa, already experiencing persistent rainfall, is expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rain from May 21 to 26, according to IMD forecasts. On Wednesday, isolated areas in the state reported thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds reaching 60 km/h.

In response to the dangerous weather:

The Goa government has closed the Dudhsagar Waterfalls to the public.

Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane urged residents and tourists to avoid all waterfalls, trekking paths, and high-risk areas.

He stressed the threat of flash floods, slippery terrain, and strong water currents, urging that trekking and outdoor activities be postponed until conditions stabilize.

Safety First: Public Urged to Stay Alert

With the monsoon season approaching, authorities are emphasizing preparedness and safety. Locals, especially in vulnerable areas, are advised to monitor IMD updates regularly, avoid waterlogged zones, and follow government advisories.

