Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Heavy Rain And Storms Predicted In Maharashtra And Goa Till May 26: IMD Issues Alerts

Heavy Rain And Storms Predicted In Maharashtra And Goa Till May 26: IMD Issues Alerts

IMD has issued storm and rain alerts for Maharashtra and Goa till May 26. Goa closes Dudhsagar Waterfalls. Coastal and hilly regions advised to take precautions.

Heavy Rain And Storms Predicted In Maharashtra And Goa Till May 26: IMD Issues Alerts


As severe pre-monsoon weather grips parts of western India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued widespread alerts for Maharashtra and Goa, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in the coming days. Residents and tourists have been advised to remain cautious, especially in coastal and hilly regions vulnerable to flash floods and landslides.

Maharashtra Weather Alerts Until May 25

The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts across Maharashtra, effective through May 25:

  • Orange Alert (High Risk):

    • Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur

      Advertisement · Scroll to continue

    • Expected: Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and intense thunderstorm activity

  • Yellow Alert (Moderate Risk):

    • Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Washim

    • Expected: Moderate rain, lightning, and gusty winds

Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the sea as wind speeds are expected to reach 35–45 km/h, with gusts up to 55 km/h along the south Maharashtra and Goa coasts. The IMD has also asked coastal communities to remain on high alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

Goa Braces for Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rain Till May 26

Goa, already experiencing persistent rainfall, is expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rain from May 21 to 26, according to IMD forecasts. On Wednesday, isolated areas in the state reported thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds reaching 60 km/h.

In response to the dangerous weather:

  • The Goa government has closed the Dudhsagar Waterfalls to the public.

  • Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane urged residents and tourists to avoid all waterfalls, trekking paths, and high-risk areas.

  • He stressed the threat of flash floods, slippery terrain, and strong water currents, urging that trekking and outdoor activities be postponed until conditions stabilize.

Safety First: Public Urged to Stay Alert

With the monsoon season approaching, authorities are emphasizing preparedness and safety. Locals, especially in vulnerable areas, are advised to monitor IMD updates regularly, avoid waterlogged zones, and follow government advisories.

ALSO READ: Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase Near Bengaluru Railway Bridge, Police Suspect Murder | India News

Filed under

Dudhsagar waterfall closed Goa weather warning IMD weather alert Maharashtra

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand