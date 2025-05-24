Home
Heavy Rain And Thunderstorm Lashes Out In Delhi NCR, Visuals Go Viral

A dramatic spell of heavy rain and gusty winds swept across Delhi-NCR late Saturday night, breaking the region’s relentless heatwave and offering temporary relief to residents.

Heavy Rain And Thunderstorm Lashes Out In Delhi NCR, Visuals Go Viral


A dramatic spell of heavy rain and gusty winds swept across Delhi-NCR late Saturday night, breaking the region’s relentless heatwave and offering temporary relief to residents. The downpour, accompanied by thunder and intense lightning, arrived just hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, cautioning of an incoming storm system with wind speeds potentially touching 100 km/h.

The IMD confirmed that a thunderstorm cell had begun moving towards the capital from the northwest direction earlier in the evening. Residents were promptly warned to take shelter indoors, avoid open areas, and refrain from standing under trees during the storm. “Severe thunderstorm/dust raising wind activity with frequent lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40–60 km/h or more) is likely to affect parts of the city,” the IMD alert stated.

Despite the intense weather, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius — a notable dip of 1.7 degrees below the season’s average. The much-needed cool breeze and rain helped lower the oppressive humidity that had gripped the capital for days. However, strong gusts did lead to minor damage in some localities, including fallen tree branches and traffic delays due to waterlogging.

While Delhi welcomed the rain as a relief, the same weather pattern wreaked havoc down south in Kerala.

The coastal state faced a more destructive face of nature on the same day, as heavy rains and fierce winds lashed its districts following the early arrival of the southwest monsoon. Streets turned into streams in both cities and villages, with widespread waterlogging reported from several areas.

Uprooted trees, snapped electricity poles, and damaged rooftops left many residents grappling with property loss and prolonged power outages. Crops in low-lying farmlands were also flattened in many districts, compounding the damage.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan stated that the state was prepared for emergencies, particularly in areas vulnerable to flash floods and landslides. Over 3,000 relief camps were reportedly ready to be activated, with the capacity to shelter more than five lakh people if the situation deteriorated.

The IMD officially declared the early onset of the monsoon in Kerala, confirming the shift in weather patterns.

Even as Delhiites cooled off under the rain-soaked skies, Kerala was reminded of the destructive might that often comes with the monsoon. The contrasting responses to the same climatic system underscore the fragile balance between relief and disaster that accompanies India’s monsoon season each year.

