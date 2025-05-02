Heavy Rain Disrupts Morning Flights, Operations Normalise At Delhi Airport

The India Meteorological Department issued a weather alert in the morning, warning of severe conditions over Delhi and the National Capital Region. The department urged residents to remain cautious and follow safety protocols.

Flight operations at Delhi Airport returned to normal on Friday following earlier disruptions caused by heavy rain and thunderstorms. The airport authority issued an advisory confirming that operations had stabilised, although some flights remained affected by lingering weather conditions. According to the advisory, on-ground teams worked closely with all stakeholders to minimise the impact and ensure a smooth experience for passengers. The airport urged travellers to remain in contact with their respective airlines for real-time flight updates. Rain and storm activity earlier in the day had led to delays and flight diversions, prompting alerts from the India Meteorological Department.

Operations Resume After Disruptions

The Delhi Airport released an official advisory confirming the resumption of normal operations. “Following the advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department this morning, we would like to confirm that the airport is operating as normal, despite some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” the advisory stated.

The airport posted the passenger advisory at 08:20 hrs on its official social media handle.

Flights Diverted Amid Storm Activity

Earlier in the day, three Delhi-bound flights diverted to other cities due to adverse weather. Sources at the Delhi Airport confirmed that one flight was rerouted to Ahmedabad, while two others landed in Jaipur. Several additional flights experienced delays as storms moved through the region during the early morning hours.

IMD Issues Weather Alert for Delhi NCR

The India Meteorological Department issued a weather alert in the morning, warning of severe conditions over Delhi and the National Capital Region. The department urged residents to remain cautious and follow safety protocols. Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the city, affecting overall mobility.

Advisory Encourages Passengers to Stay Updated

In its initial advisory, the airport stated, “Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

