Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR, 40 Flights Diverted, Air India, Indigo Issues Advisory

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region on Friday morning, leading to the diversion and delay of several flights.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region on Friday morning, leading to the diversion and delay of several flights. The severe weather also brought cloudy skies and strong winds, throwing air travel into disarray.

According to officials from the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), around 40 flights were diverted from Delhi Airport due to thunderstorms, while over 100 flights had been delayed as of 5:30 AM IST.

Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, one flight was diverted to Ahmedabad and two flights to Jaipur and many other flights were delayed: Delhi Airport sources — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Airlines operating in and out of Delhi issued advisories urging passengers to stay updated and reach airports well in advance. IndiGo, in its statement, cautioned travellers about possible disruptions, citing thunderstorm alerts. “We recommend checking your flight status for real-time updates and planning to leave a little earlier than usual,” the advisory read.

#6ETravelAdvisory: A thunderstorm is expected in Delhi. If you’re flying with us, we’re here to support you every step of the way. Please check your flight status before leaving: https://t.co/VhykW6WdB1 — your safety and comfort matter most. pic.twitter.com/ZSC8cwVLYM — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 1, 2025

Severe thunder and lightning in Delhi right now. I have never seen or heard something like this in a while.

The @IndiGo6E B777-300ER aborted landing and is now diverting. That’s how bad it is.

Top flights tracked on @flightradar24 – all around Delhi.#AvGeek #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/DUlIPQQrY9 — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) May 2, 2025

Air India echoed similar concerns, noting delays in its flight schedules due to weather-related complications. In a public post, the airline stated, “Thunderstorms and gusty winds have affected flight operations in parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed.”

#TravelAdvisory Thunderstorms and gusty winds have affected flight operations in parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions. We advise our… — Air India (@airindia) May 2, 2025

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) also released an alert on its official social media handle, confirming the impact on multiple flights and assuring that ground teams were coordinating with stakeholders to minimise inconvenience.

Travellers flying in or out of the capital have been strongly advised to confirm flight timings with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

Must Read: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi NCR, Scary Visuals Captured, Watch