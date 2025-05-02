Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR, 40 Flights Diverted, Air India, Indigo Issues Advisory

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region on Friday morning, leading to the diversion and delay of several flights.

Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR, 40 Flights Diverted, Air India, Indigo Issues Advisory


Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region on Friday morning, leading to the diversion and delay of several flights. The severe weather also brought cloudy skies and strong winds, throwing air travel into disarray.

According to officials from the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), around 40 flights were diverted from Delhi Airport due to thunderstorms, while over 100 flights had been delayed as of 5:30 AM IST.

Airlines operating in and out of Delhi issued advisories urging passengers to stay updated and reach airports well in advance. IndiGo, in its statement, cautioned travellers about possible disruptions, citing thunderstorm alerts. “We recommend checking your flight status for real-time updates and planning to leave a little earlier than usual,” the advisory read.

Air India echoed similar concerns, noting delays in its flight schedules due to weather-related complications. In a public post, the airline stated, “Thunderstorms and gusty winds have affected flight operations in parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed.”

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) also released an alert on its official social media handle, confirming the impact on multiple flights and assuring that ground teams were coordinating with stakeholders to minimise inconvenience.

Travellers flying in or out of the capital have been strongly advised to confirm flight timings with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

