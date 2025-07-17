Heavy Rain In North Bengal Triggers Darjeeling Landslides, Kills Two, Hits Traffic And Homes

Heavy rains and strong winds have caused disruption in North Bengal over the past 24 hours due to landslides, waterlogging and infrastructure damage. In Darjeeling district, two people died in two separate landslides on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is recorded in many places, including: 72 mm in Darjeeling, 64 mm in Siliguri and 63 mm in Malda as per the India Meterorological Department (IMD). IMD has also issued a fresh alert of heavy rain in the region, and Sikkim, for the next few days.

JUST IN: Landslide in Ganesh Gram, Tungsung – Darjeeling We have just got report about two landslides hitting Ganesh Gram, Tungsunh on TN Road.. this road connects Alubari, Fulbari, Jorebunglow. Please SHARE, so that others who use this road on a daily basis are informed too… pic.twitter.com/1xxzEgWOym — The Darjeeling Chronicle (@TheDarjChron) July 16, 2025

Two Killed in Separate Landslides in Darjeeling

In Darjeeling, the unrelenting rain is responsible for triggering many landslides, particularly in the hilly municipal wards. Of the two dead, one victim is a six-year-old girl, identified by The Millennium Post report as Samanta Subba, who was buried alive when a boulder rolled on her house in Lower Goke.

In another tragic case, Pranit Jogo, a 32-year-old excavator driver, was crushed under debris in Charchare Bari Jamuney, under the Pulbazar police station. Officials confirmed that the incident occurred while Jogo was at work, and there was little time to respond due to the sudden slide.

DEVASTATION IN SOOM T.E #Landslide has hit many parts of Soom Tea Estate, Darjeeling We request the administration to reach help here at the earliest. CC: @RajuBistaBJP @MamataOfficial @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/qUNc047yM0 — The Darjeeling Chronicle (@TheDarjChron) October 3, 2024

Widespread Damage Across Darjeeling Hills

The landslides caused major blockages on key roads and damaged several properties. The Telegraph Online has reported landslides happening in wards 5, 12, 13, 14, and 23 in Darjeeling. Tenzing Norgay Road was blocked for several hours before being cleared in the afternoon with the help of a quick response team from the civil defence department.

A house in Takdah, in the Rongli Rongliot block, was hit by a falling tree due to heavy wind. Landslides also affected the Pulung Dong tea estate in Sukhiapokhri block, making more inconvenience.

Two quarters belonging to the tourism department were also damaged earlier this week due to continuous rainfall. The Times of India reported that ten families had to be shifted from vulnerable houses into hotel accommodations after landslides on Monday. “We are searching for rented accommodations for them,” said Nitesh Gurung, councillor of Ward No. 17.

Traffic Disrupted, NH10 Blocked

Major disruption occurred on National Highway 10 close to Swetijhora, about 35 km from Siliguri, as a landslide blocked the highway and halted traffic for hours until it was cleared by early afternoon.

Local sources in the Darjeeling district disaster management office told The Telegraph that the weather had been affected by strong winds with rain since Tuesday evening, to create hazardous conditions for landslides across a number of vulnerable locations.

Severe Waterlogging in Malda

In Malda, continuous rainfall led to waterlogging in at least six municipal wards. The Telegraph Online reported that over 10,000 residents were affected, with knee-deep water flooding areas such as Subhaspally, Prantapally, Sarbamangalapally, Krishnapally, and Malanchapally.

Responding to the crisis, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman of the civic body, said, “It rained heavily over the past 48 hours. The water started receding in the evening. People are aware that we are sincerely working for the improvement of the drainage system.”

However, frustration continues to build among residents who face similar issues every monsoon. A government employee told The Telegraph that despite repeated promises by the municipality, no effective solution has been delivered in years.

Political Heat Over Fund Utilisation

The matter has sparked political controversy, with the BJP questioning the use of Rs 3 crore that was allegedly approved for improving the drainage system in the town under the Trinamool Congress-led Englishbazar municipality. As public anger increases, opposition leaders have called for a complete audit of the spending.

