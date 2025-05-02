Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi NCR, Scary Visuals Captured, Watch

The sudden burst of wind and rain, accompanied by dramatic lightning, plunged several areas into early chaos, with visuals of the storm capturing widespread attention online.

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi NCR, Scary Visuals Captured, Watch


Residents across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to an unexpected weather fury on Thursday morning, as severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall lashed the city. The sudden burst of wind and rain, accompanied by dramatic lightning, plunged several areas into early chaos, with visuals of the storm capturing widespread attention online.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of continued spells of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next two days. According to IMD, this abnormal weather pattern is part of a broader disturbance affecting north and northwest India — an uncommon sight for the month of May, which typically sees only two or three days of stormy weather.

The current system is expected to persist for 7 to 10 days, extending over regions including Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. Officials warn of the possibility of hailstorms and strong winds as the storm belt gradually moves southeastward.

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors during intense weather activity and to follow real-time updates issued by the IMD. Visuals from the morning storm showed trees swaying violently and roads waterlogged — stark reminders of nature’s unpredictability even in the pre-summer weeks.

