Heavy Rain Triggers Red Alert In 11 Kerala Districts, Holiday Declared For Schools And Colleges

Kerala faces heavy rain with red alert in 11 districts. Schools shut, exams postponed. Govt urges residents in risky areas to move to safety. Relief camps readied.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for 11 districts in Kerala as the state continues to witness heavy rainfall. The red alert applies to Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall today.

In addition, an orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha, warning of heavy to very heavy rain in these areas.

Schools, Colleges Shut in 10 Districts

Due to the worsening weather, authorities have declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the 11 red-alert districts, excluding Palakkad. The holiday has been confirmed in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

District Collectors have clearly instructed that no special or tuition classes should be held. However, scheduled exams and interviews will go ahead as planned, according to official sources cited by PTI.

Kannur University has also postponed all exams scheduled for Monday due to the severe weather conditions.

Safety Instructions for Hilly and Low-Lying Areas

The Kerala government has issued strict guidelines for residents in hilly regions and low-lying areas. Those living in locations prone to landslides, flash floods, and mountain floods are advised to relocate to safer places immediately.

Residents in areas with a history of waterlogging are asked to move to pre-arranged relief camps, and those in unsecured houses or homes with weak roofs are urged to take extra caution due to the risk of strong winds.

The government has asked people to be alert and reach out to local authorities if they observe any warning signs of danger. Relief camps will be established in districts under red and orange alerts if rainfall continues. Local authorities will announce the building and safe routes identified for these relief shelters in advance.

