Heavy Rain Warnings Across India: Schools Closed In Mizoram And Karnataka, Kharge’s Goa Rally Cancelled

Heavy rain alert by IMD leads to school closures in Mizoram and Karnataka, cancellation of Kharge’s Goa meet, and monsoon onset in Odisha 13 days early.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several Indian states over the next two to three days. The alert includes the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. As a result, states like Mizoram, Assam, Karnataka, and Odisha are experiencing weather-related disruptions, including school closures and event cancellations.

In Mizoram, all schools will remain closed on Thursday as a precaution against the predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms. The directive was issued by the state’s school education department following alerts from the IMD and the Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department. Officials stated the move aims to prevent any disaster amid severe weather conditions.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, authorities have declared a two-day holiday for Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, and pre-university colleges on May 29 and 30. The district has been facing continuous rainfall and strong winds, prompting District Collector Venkat Raja to take this preventive measure to ensure student safety.

In Assam, the IMD forecast indicates that the state may experience extremely heavy rainfall within the next two to three days. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that a low-pressure system over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast is moving northwards and is expected to intensify into a depression. As a result, heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely in Assam’s western and southern regions.

Adding to the list of weather disruptions, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s scheduled public meeting in Goa on May 30 has been cancelled due to persistent rainfall in the state. According to Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) senior vice president M K Sheikh, the meeting was meant to celebrate Goa Statehood Day but had to be postponed due to unfavorable weather. The state has been witnessing torrential rains for the past four days following the onset of the southwest monsoon.

In Odisha, the IMD confirmed the early arrival of the southwest monsoon on Wednesday. Typically expected around mid-June, the monsoon has hit parts of Odisha 13 days ahead of schedule. The IMD bulletin mentioned that Malkangiri, Koraput, and other districts have started receiving significant rainfall. In fact, Odisha has already received 50% above-normal rainfall during the pre-monsoon period from March to May. An ‘Orange’ alert remains in place in five districts, warning of lightning and gusty winds until May 30.

Karnataka is also on high alert. The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rain with sustained winds of 40-50 kmph in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts on May 30. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue on May 31, with rain likely on June 1 as well.

As monsoon advances and low-pressure systems intensify, the IMD urges residents in affected states to stay indoors, follow safety guidelines, and stay updated with local weather bulletins.

