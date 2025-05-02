Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Heavy Rainfall Triggers Waterlogging In Jhajjar, Watch

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Waterlogging In Jhajjar, Watch

Among the affected areas, Bhagat Singh Chowk witnessed severe water accumulation, with visuals showing vehicles struggling to move through submerged roads.

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Waterlogging In Jhajjar, Watch


Heavy rainfall lashed Jhajjar earlier today, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged and causing disruption to daily life. Among the affected areas, Bhagat Singh Chowk witnessed severe water accumulation, with visuals showing vehicles struggling to move through submerged roads.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Local authorities have been alerted, and efforts are underway to clear the clogged drains. Commuters faced delays, while residents raised concerns over poor drainage systems that failed to withstand the sudden downpour.

No reports of injury or major damage have emerged so far, but officials are monitoring the situation closely as rain continues in patches across the region.

Must Read: Structure Collapses At IGI Airport, Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Disrupt Delhi NCR, Watch

Filed under

Jhajjar Rainfall In Haryana

newsx

Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR, 40 Flights Diverted, Air India, Indigo Issues Advisory
newsx

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Waterlogging In Jhajjar, Watch
newsx

Murder Near Mangaluru Sparks Prohibitory Orders Under New Law
newsx

Structure Collapses At IGI Airport, Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Disrupt Delhi NCR, Watch
newsx

Delhi NCR Takes A Sigh Of Relief After Thunderstorm, Rain Dips Temperature, Damage Warnings Ahead,...
newsx

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi NCR, Scary Visuals Captured, Watch
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR, 40 Flights Diverted, Air India, Indigo Issues Advisory

Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR, 40 Flights Diverted, Air India, Indigo Issues Advisory

Murder Near Mangaluru Sparks Prohibitory Orders Under New Law

Murder Near Mangaluru Sparks Prohibitory Orders Under New Law

Structure Collapses At IGI Airport, Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Disrupt Delhi NCR, Watch

Structure Collapses At IGI Airport, Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Disrupt Delhi NCR, Watch

Delhi NCR Takes A Sigh Of Relief After Thunderstorm, Rain Dips Temperature, Damage Warnings Ahead, Check Here

Delhi NCR Takes A Sigh Of Relief After Thunderstorm, Rain Dips Temperature, Damage Warnings Ahead,...

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi NCR, Scary Visuals Captured, Watch

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi NCR, Scary Visuals Captured, Watch

Entertainment

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear Skirts’

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After