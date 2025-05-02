Heavy Rainfall Triggers Waterlogging In Jhajjar, Watch

Among the affected areas, Bhagat Singh Chowk witnessed severe water accumulation, with visuals showing vehicles struggling to move through submerged roads.

Heavy rainfall lashed Jhajjar earlier today, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged and causing disruption to daily life. Among the affected areas, Bhagat Singh Chowk witnessed severe water accumulation, with visuals showing vehicles struggling to move through submerged roads.

#WATCH | Haryana: Heavy rainfall in Jhajjar earlier today causes massive waterlogging in parts of the city. Visuals from Bhagat Singh Chowk. pic.twitter.com/aq1neZiMMI — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

Local authorities have been alerted, and efforts are underway to clear the clogged drains. Commuters faced delays, while residents raised concerns over poor drainage systems that failed to withstand the sudden downpour.

No reports of injury or major damage have emerged so far, but officials are monitoring the situation closely as rain continues in patches across the region.

