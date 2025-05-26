Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Heavy Rains Batter Coastal Karnataka, Mysuru & Kodagu: Red Alert Issued By IMD

Meanwhile, south interior Karnataka is also under a red alert, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the next two days.

Heavy Rains Batter Coastal Karnataka, Mysuru & Kodagu: Red Alert Issued By IMD

Several parts of Karnataka are reeling under intense rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for coastal and south interior Karnataka.


Several parts of Karnataka are reeling under intense rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for coastal and south interior Karnataka. Mysuru, Kodagu, and the coastal belt have been hit by heavy downpours, while Bengaluru experienced light, sporadic rain on Monday.

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in coastal Karnataka over the next two days. An orange alert is also in place for north interior Karnataka, with very heavy rain predicted in the region.

Due to the inclement weather, authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Mysuru and Kodagu districts.

In Dakshina Kannada, relentless rainfall has triggered a surge in local waterfalls. At Erugundi Falls near Paladka in Moodbidri, five tourists were stranded on rocks after a sudden rise in water levels. Locals managed to rescue them using ropes. Despite repeated warnings, many visitors continue to venture dangerously close to the falls.

Meanwhile, south interior Karnataka is also under a red alert, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the next two days.

In northern Karnataka, heavy rainfall in Maharashtra’s Western Ghats and Belagavi district has revived the Krishna River, bringing relief to farmers. Dry riverbeds are now filling up, raising hopes for improved agricultural conditions.

The Almatti reservoir in Vijayapura has seen a significant rise in water levels, increasing by about 3 feet. As of Sunday morning, it held 27.284 TMC of water, with inflows exceeding outflows. The reservoir’s full capacity is 123.081 TMC.

With the monsoon-like weather intensifying across Karnataka, officials urge citizens to remain cautious and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities and the IMD.

