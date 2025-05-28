Heavy Rains Continue to Batter Kerala: Teen Dies, Homes Damaged, and Train Services Hit

Kerala is reeling under the impact of non-stop heavy rainfall, which has claimed one life and caused major disruptions across the state. The relentless downpour that has soaked the state for the past four days shows no signs of stopping.

Kerala is reeling under the impact of non-stop heavy rainfall, which has claimed one life and caused major disruptions across the state. The relentless downpour that has soaked the state for the past four days shows no signs of stopping. According to officials, Kerala recorded an average of 243.6 mm of rainfall in this period, with northern districts like Kannur and Kozhikode receiving the most—387 mm and 381 mm respectively.

One of the most tragic incidents occurred in Thiroorangadi, Malappuram, where a 16-year-old boy lost his life after he accidentally came in contact with a snapped live electric wire.

Train Services Disrupted, Including Vande Bharat Express

The intense rain and strong winds also led to trees falling on railway tracks, disrupting several train services. The Vande Bharat Express was among the services affected as fallen trees blocked its route, delaying travel and causing inconvenience to passengers.

Landslide Hits Kakkayam Power House in Kozhikode

In Kozhikode, a landslide brought down a huge boulder that slammed into the Kakkayam power house, causing serious damage to the facility. The incident highlighted the growing threat of landslides in hilly areas as the ground remains saturated due to constant rain.

Dozens of Homes Destroyed Across Districts

The damage to homes has been extensive. In Ernakulam, 81 houses were reported completely destroyed. Palakkad saw 42 homes wiped out, while Idukki reported 25 and Alappuzha 10.

Meanwhile, Wayanad district alone suffered an estimated loss of ₹21.99 crore. The worst-hit were the banana plantations—about 3.5 lakh banana saplings were lost to the rain and flooding. In Kollam, the crop damage has been assessed at around ₹12.31 lakh so far.

Highways Blocked, Travel Routes Diverted

A mudslide severely damaged a stretch of National Highway 85 at Karadippara, causing major traffic problems. Authorities have banned vehicles from using the Iruttukanam–2nd Mile route via Kallar-Vattiyar until conditions improve.

For now, travelers going from Kochi to Munnar are being asked to take a detour through Anachal. Those going from Munnar to Kochi are also advised to use the Anachal–Iruttukanam route instead.

In Thiruvananthapuram, heavy rocks fell onto the roads in Kallara, and a large tree came down at Kalloopara in Vithura, leading to roadblocks. Bridges were also affected: the Suryakanthi bridge in Chettachal and the Ponnamchundu bridge in Chellanchy were both submerged due to rising water levels.

Severe coastal erosion was reported from the coastal area of Anchuthengu, worsening the situation for residents living near the sea.

Relief Camps Set Up, Families Evacuated

With flooding affecting many homes, a total of 71 families—made up of 84 men, 99 women, and 57 children—have been moved to safety in 14 relief camps arranged by the revenue department.

District authorities are on high alert. The collectors of Wayanad and Kozhikode declared a holiday for all schools, including tuition centres, madrasas, and anganwadis, on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

IMD Issues Weather Warnings Across Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Kozhikode and Wayanad districts for Wednesday. Orange alerts are also in place for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

According to the IMD, many parts of the state can expect rain or thundershowers at least until June 2. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely at isolated spots through May 29.

Fishermen Warned to Stay Ashore as Seas Turn Rough

The sea remains dangerous due to the ongoing weather system. Fishermen have been warned not to venture out into the sea until May 31, as strong winds and high waves pose a serious risk. A high wave alert has been issued along Kerala’s coast for Wednesday.

In Thrissur district, Malakkappara reported an intense 312 mm of rainfall within just 24 hours on Tuesday, making it one of the worst-affected locations.