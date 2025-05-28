Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Heavy Rains In Delhi In May, Orange And Yellow Alerts In Maharashtra Districts, Destruction In Kerala; What Do monsoons In May Mean For India?

Heavy Rains In Delhi In May, Orange And Yellow Alerts In Maharashtra Districts, Destruction In Kerala; What Do monsoons In May Mean For India?

Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in May, with 186.4 mm logged up to May 25 this year after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning. While severe waterlogging and flooding on roads have led to over 49 flight delays, the rains may provide a temporary break from the scorching heat.

Heavy Rains In Delhi In May, Orange And Yellow Alerts In Maharashtra Districts, Destruction In Kerala; What Do monsoons In May Mean For India?

Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in May, with 186.4 mm logged up to May 25 this year after the IMD issued a red alert warning.


Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in May, with 186.4 mm logged up to May 25 this year after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning. While severe waterlogging and flooding on roads have led to over 49 flight delays, the rains may provide a temporary break from the scorching heat and a clean level of air. The IMD urges people to “Avoid open spaces and not take shelter under trees” in the upcoming days.

Lives disrupted in Maharashtra and Kerala

Heavy rain takes Mumbai by storm on Monday morning, disrupting local train services and leading to rail delays of 8-10 minutes. The IMD issued an orange alert for Maharashtra’s Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, rain caused casualties to strike as a teenage boy from Kerala lost his life after a tree fell on him due to strong winds. Kerala’s Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasargod, Kannur and Malappuram are some of the 11 districts under red alert after widespread destruction of both urban populations and rural areas.

Trees were uprooted, onion crops and houses were damaged and shutters of some dams were raised—the residents are in a state of fear after the July 2024 landslides.  The Kerala government bans fishers from taking their boats to sea and district collectors have declared a holiday for educational institutions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why is this happening?

The IMD has declared the monsoon onset in Kerala, eight days ahead of its scheduled date. The monsoon onset denotes the beginning of a four-month monsoon season, which provides more than 70% of the country’s annual rainfall.

Western disturbance over North Punjab and upper air cyclonic circulations over northwest Uttar Pradesh, northern Haryana and western Rajasthan are supposed to be responsible for this phenomenon.

The IMD forecasts an above-normal monsoon for 2025, as they expect these rains to spread.

ALSO READ: Chennai Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions, 30 Stranded Mid-Air For Over 3 Hours

Filed under

Early Monsoon Heavy Rains

Indian Grandmaster Arjun

Arjun Erigaisi Defeats World Champion D Gukesh Again At Norway Chess
newsx

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny
Delhi recorded its highes

Heavy Rains In Delhi In May, Orange And Yellow Alerts In Maharashtra Districts, Destruction In...
newsx

From Selling Pani Puri To ISRO: The Remarkable Journey Of Ramdas Hemraj Marbade
The Chennai Mahila Court

Chennai Court Convicts Gnanasekaran In Anna University Sexual Assault Case
newsx

Kamal Haasan To Enter Rajya Sabha With DMK Support, Marks Political Shift For MNM
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Arjun Erigaisi Defeats World Champion D Gukesh Again At Norway Chess

Arjun Erigaisi Defeats World Champion D Gukesh Again At Norway Chess

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

From Selling Pani Puri To ISRO: The Remarkable Journey Of Ramdas Hemraj Marbade

From Selling Pani Puri To ISRO: The Remarkable Journey Of Ramdas Hemraj Marbade

Chennai Court Convicts Gnanasekaran In Anna University Sexual Assault Case

Chennai Court Convicts Gnanasekaran In Anna University Sexual Assault Case

Kamal Haasan To Enter Rajya Sabha With DMK Support, Marks Political Shift For MNM

Kamal Haasan To Enter Rajya Sabha With DMK Support, Marks Political Shift For MNM

Entertainment

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer Launch- Watch!

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You