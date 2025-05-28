Heavy Rains In Delhi In May, Orange And Yellow Alerts In Maharashtra Districts, Destruction In Kerala; What Do monsoons In May Mean For India?

Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in May, with 186.4 mm logged up to May 25 this year after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning. While severe waterlogging and flooding on roads have led to over 49 flight delays, the rains may provide a temporary break from the scorching heat.

Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in May, with 186.4 mm logged up to May 25 this year after the IMD issued a red alert warning.

Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in May, with 186.4 mm logged up to May 25 this year after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning. While severe waterlogging and flooding on roads have led to over 49 flight delays, the rains may provide a temporary break from the scorching heat and a clean level of air. The IMD urges people to “Avoid open spaces and not take shelter under trees” in the upcoming days.

Lives disrupted in Maharashtra and Kerala

Heavy rain takes Mumbai by storm on Monday morning, disrupting local train services and leading to rail delays of 8-10 minutes. The IMD issued an orange alert for Maharashtra’s Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, rain caused casualties to strike as a teenage boy from Kerala lost his life after a tree fell on him due to strong winds. Kerala’s Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasargod, Kannur and Malappuram are some of the 11 districts under red alert after widespread destruction of both urban populations and rural areas.

Trees were uprooted, onion crops and houses were damaged and shutters of some dams were raised—the residents are in a state of fear after the July 2024 landslides. The Kerala government bans fishers from taking their boats to sea and district collectors have declared a holiday for educational institutions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why is this happening?

The IMD has declared the monsoon onset in Kerala, eight days ahead of its scheduled date. The monsoon onset denotes the beginning of a four-month monsoon season, which provides more than 70% of the country’s annual rainfall.

Western disturbance over North Punjab and upper air cyclonic circulations over northwest Uttar Pradesh, northern Haryana and western Rajasthan are supposed to be responsible for this phenomenon.

The IMD forecasts an above-normal monsoon for 2025, as they expect these rains to spread.