Heavy Rains Lash Bengaluru, Disrupting Flights And Bringing Relief From Scorching Heat

After enduring an intense heatwave, Bengaluru residents finally found relief as heavy rains and thunderstorms swept through the city on Saturday. Strong winds and intense downpours hit several areas, cooling down temperatures and offering respite from the sweltering conditions.

Hailstorm in Hosakote, Heavy Showers Across Bengaluru

Parts of Bengaluru Rural district, including Hosakote, witnessed hailstorms, with videos circulating on social media showing hailstones pelting down. Meanwhile, northern and western Bengaluru experienced significant rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds.

Flight Disruptions Due to Adverse Weather

The heavy rainfall caused major disruptions in air travel, with at least 10 flights being diverted to Chennai, as per airport officials quoted by NDTV.

Leading airlines IndiGo and Air India issued advisories, warning passengers of possible delays and urging them to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

IndiGo, in a statement on X, assured passengers that they are closely monitoring the weather and providing real-time updates. The airline also offered flexible rebooking and refund options via its website.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Unfavorable weather conditions have impacted flights in #Bengaluru, resulting in air traffic congestion. You may keep a tab on your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzykjgA. We are here to support you and appreciate your patience. pic.twitter.com/cLAh81Xw6v — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 22, 2025

Air India confirmed that air traffic congestion caused by the heavy rains had impacted its operations. The airline advised all travelers to verify their flight schedules before leaving for the airport.

#ImportantUpdate

Due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru, flight operations are currently impacted, resulting in air traffic congestion. We advise all our passengers to check their flight status here- https://t.co/6ajUZVdGTe before proceeding to the airport. — Air India (@airindia) March 22, 2025

As the city copes with the weather shift, Bengaluru residents can expect more rain spells in the coming days, providing continued relief from the heat but also posing potential challenges for travel and daily activities.

