Saturday, March 22, 2025
  • Heavy Rains Lash Bengaluru, Disrupting Flights And Bringing Relief From Scorching Heat

Heavy Rains Lash Bengaluru, Disrupting Flights And Bringing Relief From Scorching Heat

After enduring an intense heatwave, Bengaluru residents finally found relief as heavy rains and thunderstorms swept through the city on Saturday.

Heavy Rains Lash Bengaluru, Disrupting Flights And Bringing Relief From Scorching Heat


After enduring an intense heatwave, Bengaluru residents finally found relief as heavy rains and thunderstorms swept through the city on Saturday. Strong winds and intense downpours hit several areas, cooling down temperatures and offering respite from the sweltering conditions.

Hailstorm in Hosakote, Heavy Showers Across Bengaluru

Parts of Bengaluru Rural district, including Hosakote, witnessed hailstorms, with videos circulating on social media showing hailstones pelting down. Meanwhile, northern and western Bengaluru experienced significant rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds.

Flight Disruptions Due to Adverse Weather

The heavy rainfall caused major disruptions in air travel, with at least 10 flights being diverted to Chennai, as per airport officials quoted by NDTV.

Leading airlines IndiGo and Air India issued advisories, warning passengers of possible delays and urging them to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

  • IndiGo, in a statement on X, assured passengers that they are closely monitoring the weather and providing real-time updates. The airline also offered flexible rebooking and refund options via its website.

  • Air India confirmed that air traffic congestion caused by the heavy rains had impacted its operations. The airline advised all travelers to verify their flight schedules before leaving for the airport.

As the city copes with the weather shift, Bengaluru residents can expect more rain spells in the coming days, providing continued relief from the heat but also posing potential challenges for travel and daily activities.

