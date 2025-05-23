Heavy Rains Lash Chennai, Flights Circle Sky As Thunderstorms Disrupt Airport Operations

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is witnessing intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall today, severely affecting flight operations at Chennai International Airport. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier warned of heavy showers in the region, and the forecast has turned accurate with rain now pouring across the city and suburbs.

As a result, flights arriving from Trichy, Singapore, and other cities are unable to land and are circling above the city. Airlines including Air India Express, IndiGo, and Singapore Airlines have confirmed landing delays due to bad weather conditions and frequent lightning near the airport.

Flights Affected Amid Thunderstorms

Flights scheduled to land at the Meenambakkam Airport in Chennai are facing major challenges. The intense weather pattern, moving in from the southwest, is reportedly a fast-moving thunderstorm. Air traffic control is attempting to manage landings one at a time, depending on wind patterns and visibility.

Passengers aboard circling aircraft are reportedly anxious due to repeated delay announcements and extended flight durations.

Suburbs Drenched: Rains Sweep Across Southern Chennai

The heavy downpour is not limited to central Chennai. Suburban areas such as Tambaram, Chromepet, Selaiyur, Pallavaram, Alandur, Guindy, Parangimalai, Mambalam, Egmore, and Koyambedu are also experiencing persistent rainfall. The Chengalpattu district, too, is receiving widespread showers, adding to the weather woes.

With thunderclouds forming rapidly and moisture being transported from the West to the East Coast, forecasters say rains are expected to continue over the next few hours.

Weather Experts Warn of More Rains

According to weather enthusiasts and experts tracking storm systems, an intense thunderstorm cell is currently hovering over parts of Chennai and Chengalpattu. They predict that more rainfall, even light drizzles, should be welcomed in the otherwise hot month of May.

Social media is abuzz with weather updates, showing storm cells moving fast, driven by W-SW winds, ensuring that Chennai remains under rainfall cover for the rest of the evening.

Residents Urged to Stay Indoors

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep an eye on weather alerts. Airport authorities are monitoring the situation closely and may issue further delays or diversions if weather conditions persist.

Today’s heavy rainfall in Chennai has not only brought relief from the scorching summer but also created serious disruptions in air travel. With thunderstorms expected to continue, travellers and city residents are advised to stay cautious and updated on the latest weather developments.