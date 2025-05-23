Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Heavy Rains Lash Chennai, Flights Circle Sky As Thunderstorms Disrupt Airport Operations

Heavy Rains Lash Chennai, Flights Circle Sky As Thunderstorms Disrupt Airport Operations

Chennai rains today disrupt flights from Trichy, Singapore. Intense thunderstorms, lightning affect airport landings, worrying passengers in circling planes.

Heavy Rains Lash Chennai, Flights Circle Sky As Thunderstorms Disrupt Airport Operations


Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is witnessing intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall today, severely affecting flight operations at Chennai International Airport. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier warned of heavy showers in the region, and the forecast has turned accurate with rain now pouring across the city and suburbs.

Image

As a result, flights arriving from Trichy, Singapore, and other cities are unable to land and are circling above the city. Airlines including Air India Express, IndiGo, and Singapore Airlines have confirmed landing delays due to bad weather conditions and frequent lightning near the airport.

Flights Affected Amid Thunderstorms

Flights scheduled to land at the Meenambakkam Airport in Chennai are facing major challenges. The intense weather pattern, moving in from the southwest, is reportedly a fast-moving thunderstorm. Air traffic control is attempting to manage landings one at a time, depending on wind patterns and visibility.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Passengers aboard circling aircraft are reportedly anxious due to repeated delay announcements and extended flight durations.

Suburbs Drenched: Rains Sweep Across Southern Chennai

The heavy downpour is not limited to central Chennai. Suburban areas such as Tambaram, Chromepet, Selaiyur, Pallavaram, Alandur, Guindy, Parangimalai, Mambalam, Egmore, and Koyambedu are also experiencing persistent rainfall. The Chengalpattu district, too, is receiving widespread showers, adding to the weather woes.

With thunderclouds forming rapidly and moisture being transported from the West to the East Coast, forecasters say rains are expected to continue over the next few hours.

Weather Experts Warn of More Rains

According to weather enthusiasts and experts tracking storm systems, an intense thunderstorm cell is currently hovering over parts of Chennai and Chengalpattu. They predict that more rainfall, even light drizzles, should be welcomed in the otherwise hot month of May.

Social media is abuzz with weather updates, showing storm cells moving fast, driven by W-SW winds, ensuring that Chennai remains under rainfall cover for the rest of the evening.

Residents Urged to Stay Indoors

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep an eye on weather alerts. Airport authorities are monitoring the situation closely and may issue further delays or diversions if weather conditions persist.

Today’s heavy rainfall in Chennai has not only brought relief from the scorching summer but also created serious disruptions in air travel. With thunderstorms expected to continue, travellers and city residents are advised to stay cautious and updated on the latest weather developments.

Filed under

Chennai airport flights delayed Chennai rains today Chennai thunderstorms Chennai weather update

The Anti-Terrorism Squad

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?
Kyiv came under heavy Rus

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap
India has strongly critic

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...
EAM S. Jaishankar, while

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years
Chhonzin Angmo made histo

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...
The European Union has re

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row At UN After Terror Attack in Pahalgam

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...

Entertainment

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’