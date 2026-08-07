Heavy Rains Paralyse Delhi-NCR: Widespread Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos As IMD Issues Red Alert

Heavy downpours continuously lashed Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday, causing severe waterlogging in several areas and triggering massive traffic snarls across the metropolis. With the relentless spell of rain expected to persist until at least 8:00 PM, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-priority Red Alert for the entire Delhi-NCR region, urging residents to exercise extreme caution and minimize non-essential movement.

Waterlogging and Massive Traffic Congestion Gridlock the Capital

The intense precipitation has inundated major thoroughfares and low-lying neighborhoods, throwing daily life completely out of gear. Key transit corridors—including the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, ITO, Wazirabad Road, Patel Road, Rohtak Road, Shankar Road, the Kirti Nagar stretch, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Peeragarhi, and Shaheen Bagh—reported significant water accumulation, turning roads into virtual rivers and stranding commuters for hours.

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging at Delhi Police’s Narcotics office in South Delhi following heavy rainfall in the city pic.twitter.com/9Gmur5TWF9 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

Students, office-goers, and daily wagers faced immense hardship attempting to navigate flooded streets and submerged intersections. In eastern Delhi neighborhoods like Shakarpur and Mandawali, residents reported that overflowing storm drains combined with concealed, water-filled potholes have created hazardous conditions, leading to frequent vehicle breakdowns, minor accidents, and severe disruptions to local businesses and livelihoods.

#WATCH | Delhi: Gandhi Nagar area in the city witnesses waterlogging, following heavy rainfall today. pic.twitter.com/A5mSln0IEH — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

IMD Issues Red Alert as Delhi Monsoon Intensifies

Taking note of the extreme weather activity over Northern India, the IMD elevated its meteorological advisory to a Red Alert for Delhi and nearby NCR districts. The weather department warned that the active monsoon surge is bringing localized, high-intensity rainfall that poses a serious risk of localized flooding, tree uprooting, power outages, and prolonged traffic disruptions in vulnerable low-lying pockets.

Disaster management authorities and civic agencies have deployed emergency teams and heavy-duty water pumps across critical choke points to drain standing water, while the Delhi Traffic Police continues to issue route advisories urging commuters to avoid severely affected corridors.

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy waterlogging in Sangam Vihar area, following heavy rainfall. People push their vehicles through deep water. pic.twitter.com/Bjw92D5tEF — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

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