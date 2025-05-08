Heavy Shelling Reported Along LoC in Poonch and Rajouri, Explosions Heard, Blackout in

Intense shelling has been reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, with multiple areas, including Dehri, Jhulas, and Malti, coming under fire late Thursday night.

Intense shelling has been reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, with multiple areas, including Dehri, Jhulas, and Malti, coming under fire late Thursday night.

In Rajouri, heavy firing and loud explosions were also heard near the Keri border area, with intermittent gunfire continuing, sources said.

Back in Jammu city, air raid sirens were heard once again, and a blackout has been enforced as a precautionary measure amid ongoing security threats.

Security forces remain on high alert, and retaliatory action by the Indian Army is underway.

More details awaited.