Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
Heavy Shelling Reported Along LoC in Rajouri, Nowshera and Sunderbani Sectors Under Fire

Tensions have escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as heavy shelling by Pakistan has been reported across several sectors in the Rajouri district, causing widespread panic among local residents.

Tensions have escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as heavy shelling by Pakistan has been reported across several sectors in the Rajouri district, causing widespread panic among local residents.

According to ground reports, intense shelling began late Friday night in the Nowshera and Planwala sectors, with civilian areas being directly targeted. Loud explosions were heard across the region, forcing residents to rush indoors.

The situation worsened as fresh rounds of shelling were reported from the Battal and Sunderbani sectors, where the Pakistan Army is reportedly firing mortars and artillery shells toward Indian forward posts and villages.

Locals in areas like Jangad and nearby villages said they were shaken by the sound of repeated blasts. Many have taken shelter in bunkers and are avoiding stepping outside.

“The entire area is in fear. Shells are falling dangerously close to residential zones. We are staying inside and praying for it to stop,” said a local from Nowshera.

Security forces have been placed on high alert, and retaliatory action is underway. Authorities are urging people in border areas to remain indoors, avoid windows, and follow all safety advisories issued by the administration.

More details awaited.

