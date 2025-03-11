Heavy Snowfall And Rain Lash Kashmir: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Travel And Farming Disruptions Expected

Kashmir faces heavy snowfall and rain until March 16, with IMD issuing an orange alert. Travel disruptions, avalanche risks, and farm advisories in place.

Kashmir has been witnessing intermittent rain and snowfall over the past 24 hours, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting continued precipitation until March 16. The weather department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy snow and rain on March 13, 14, and 15, which could impact travel and daily activities.

Fresh Snowfall in Higher Reaches, Rainfall in Plains

The upper reaches of Kashmir have experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, particularly in areas such as Sadhna Top, Machil, Keran sector, Gulmarg, Gurez Valley, Razdan Top, Zojila Pass, and Sonamarg. Meanwhile, the plains, including Srinagar, were hit by persistent rain, leading to a drop in temperatures across the region.

With snowfall intensifying in the higher altitudes, the IMD has cautioned that the heaviest precipitation will occur from March 13 to March 15, posing potential risks in vulnerable locations.

IMD Issues Orange Alert: Warnings for Farmers and Travelers

As severe weather conditions persist, the IMD has advised farmers to suspend all agricultural activities from March 10 to March 16. The advisory urges tourists, travelers, and transporters to follow traffic guidelines and administrative advisories to avoid disruptions.

“Avoid steep and avalanche-prone areas,” the weather department’s statement read, highlighting concerns over landslides and snow-related accidents. Authorities have urged travelers to check road conditions before commencing journeys to prevent being stranded in hazardous zones.

With extreme weather conditions anticipated in the coming days, authorities remain on high alert to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions.

