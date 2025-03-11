Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Heavy Snowfall And Rain Lash Kashmir: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Travel And Farming Disruptions Expected

Heavy Snowfall And Rain Lash Kashmir: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Travel And Farming Disruptions Expected

Kashmir faces heavy snowfall and rain until March 16, with IMD issuing an orange alert. Travel disruptions, avalanche risks, and farm advisories in place.

Heavy Snowfall And Rain Lash Kashmir: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Travel And Farming Disruptions Expected


Kashmir has been witnessing intermittent rain and snowfall over the past 24 hours, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting continued precipitation until March 16. The weather department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy snow and rain on March 13, 14, and 15, which could impact travel and daily activities.

Fresh Snowfall in Higher Reaches, Rainfall in Plains

The upper reaches of Kashmir have experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, particularly in areas such as Sadhna Top, Machil, Keran sector, Gulmarg, Gurez Valley, Razdan Top, Zojila Pass, and Sonamarg. Meanwhile, the plains, including Srinagar, were hit by persistent rain, leading to a drop in temperatures across the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With snowfall intensifying in the higher altitudes, the IMD has cautioned that the heaviest precipitation will occur from March 13 to March 15, posing potential risks in vulnerable locations.

IMD Issues Orange Alert: Warnings for Farmers and Travelers

As severe weather conditions persist, the IMD has advised farmers to suspend all agricultural activities from March 10 to March 16. The advisory urges tourists, travelers, and transporters to follow traffic guidelines and administrative advisories to avoid disruptions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Avoid steep and avalanche-prone areas,” the weather department’s statement read, highlighting concerns over landslides and snow-related accidents. Authorities have urged travelers to check road conditions before commencing journeys to prevent being stranded in hazardous zones.

With extreme weather conditions anticipated in the coming days, authorities remain on high alert to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions.

ALSO READ: Orange Alert In South Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Expected, Chennai On Yellow Alert!

Filed under

heavy snow in Kashmir IMD Orange Alert Kashmir snowfall Kashmir weather update

newsx

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside
newsx

Deepti Sharma Overtakes Amelia Kerr In ICC All-Rounders Rankings: Know All About The Cricket Star
Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses The Role Of Education In Shaping The Future
Amitabh Bachchan

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?
newsx

Heavy Snowfall And Rain Lash Kashmir: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Travel And Farming Disruptions Expected
Rodrigo Duterte, the form

‘They Took Dad From Us’: Rodrigo Duterte Put On A Plane After Arrest, His Daughter...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Deepti Sharma Overtakes Amelia Kerr In ICC All-Rounders Rankings: Know All About The Cricket Star

Deepti Sharma Overtakes Amelia Kerr In ICC All-Rounders Rankings: Know All About The Cricket Star

Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses The Role Of Education In Shaping The Future

Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses The Role Of Education In Shaping The Future

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

‘They Took Dad From Us’: Rodrigo Duterte Put On A Plane After Arrest, His Daughter Claims

‘They Took Dad From Us’: Rodrigo Duterte Put On A Plane After Arrest, His Daughter...

Entertainment

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood Stars Are Up For The Greatest Rivalry

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood

The Raja Saab Release Delayed: Prabhas Film Hits Roadblock Due To Budget Issues And Unpaid Dues

The Raja Saab Release Delayed: Prabhas Film Hits Roadblock Due To Budget Issues And Unpaid

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women