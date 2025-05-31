Heavy Windstorm In Delhi NCR, Indigo Issues Travel Advisory, Check Here

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for flyers departing from or arriving in Delhi NCR following a spell of heavy storms and light rain that hit the region on Saturday.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Rain and moderate winds are forecast in #Delhi, which could affect flight operations. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport (https://t.co/VhykW6WdB1) and allow extra time for your commute. Safe travels! pic.twitter.com/2alaR4pDrb — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 31, 2025

In a statement shared via its official platforms, IndiGo said: “Rain and moderate winds are forecast in Delhi, which could affect flight operations. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your commute. Safe travels!”

While the weather has turned the skies grey, IndiGo assured passengers that most of its flights remain on schedule. The airline’s ground teams are monitoring the situation closely, ready to handle any disruptions and ensure minimal delays.

IndiGo encouraged travellers to use its mobile app or website to receive real-time updates on flight statuses, urging all passengers to plan their journeys keeping the weather and road conditions in mind.

