Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Heavy Windstorm In Delhi NCR, Indigo Issues Travel Advisory, Check Here

Heavy Windstorm In Delhi NCR, Indigo Issues Travel Advisory, Check Here

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for flyers departing from or arriving in Delhi NCR following a spell of heavy storms and light rain that hit the region on Saturday.

Heavy Windstorm In Delhi NCR, Indigo Issues Travel Advisory, Check Here


IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for flyers departing from or arriving in Delhi NCR following a spell of heavy storms and light rain that hit the region on Saturday. With forecasts predicting light showers and moderate winds throughout the day, the airline has advised passengers to stay updated on flight timings and allow additional time to reach the airport.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a statement shared via its official platforms, IndiGo said: “Rain and moderate winds are forecast in Delhi, which could affect flight operations. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your commute. Safe travels!”

While the weather has turned the skies grey, IndiGo assured passengers that most of its flights remain on schedule. The airline’s ground teams are monitoring the situation closely, ready to handle any disruptions and ensure minimal delays.

IndiGo encouraged travellers to use its mobile app or website to receive real-time updates on flight statuses, urging all passengers to plan their journeys keeping the weather and road conditions in mind.

Must Read: Mock Drill Conducted Across J&K, PoK And LoC On High Alert

Filed under

delhi ncr indigo travel Advisory

newsx

AB de Villiers On Jasprit Bumrah’s performance MI vs GT: ‘I Told My Son, This...
newsx

Heavy Windstorm In Delhi NCR, Indigo Issues Travel Advisory, Check Here
newsx

Jasprit Bumrah’s Yorker Sends Washington Sundar Back: Fans Declare It Best Ball Of IPL 2025
newsx

Mock Drill Conducted Across J&K, PoK And LoC On High Alert
newsx

Drama At 30,000 Ft After Cabin Crew Caught Naked, Dancing In Business Class Toilet
newsx

Kerala Group Addresses Controversy Surrounding Hosting Shahid Afridi In Dubai, Says ‘He Came Ininvited’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

AB de Villiers On Jasprit Bumrah’s performance MI vs GT: ‘I Told My Son, This Game Isn’t Over Till He’s Done Bowling’

AB de Villiers On Jasprit Bumrah’s performance MI vs GT: ‘I Told My Son, This...

Jasprit Bumrah’s Yorker Sends Washington Sundar Back: Fans Declare It Best Ball Of IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah’s Yorker Sends Washington Sundar Back: Fans Declare It Best Ball Of IPL 2025

Mock Drill Conducted Across J&K, PoK And LoC On High Alert

Mock Drill Conducted Across J&K, PoK And LoC On High Alert

Drama At 30,000 Ft After Cabin Crew Caught Naked, Dancing In Business Class Toilet

Drama At 30,000 Ft After Cabin Crew Caught Naked, Dancing In Business Class Toilet

Kerala Group Addresses Controversy Surrounding Hosting Shahid Afridi In Dubai, Says ‘He Came Ininvited’

Kerala Group Addresses Controversy Surrounding Hosting Shahid Afridi In Dubai, Says ‘He Came Ininvited’

Entertainment

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In Dreamy Mexico Wedding

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset, ₹7,000 For 3-Minute Cryotherapy Session

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset,

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth