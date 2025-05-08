Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Helicopter Crash In Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, 4 Tourists Killed

Helicopter Crash In Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, 4 Tourists Killed

A tragic helicopter crash near Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district claimed the lives of four tourists on Thursday morning. The chopper, carrying six individuals, was on its way from Dehradun to the Harsil helipad when the accident occurred.

Helicopter Crash In Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, 4 Tourists Killed


A tragic helicopter crash near Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district claimed the lives of four tourists on Thursday morning. The chopper, carrying six individuals, was on its way from Dehradun to the Harsil helipad when the accident occurred.

Initial reports suggest that the aircraft went down shortly before reaching its destination. Of the six onboard, four were declared dead on the spot, while two others sustained injuries and were rescued.

Following the incident, emergency response units including the local police, Army personnel, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the crash site. Ambulances and medical teams were immediately dispatched to assist with evacuation and treatment of the survivors.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, with weather conditions and mechanical failure both being considered as possible factors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Harsil route is a common aerial path for tourists visiting the higher Himalayan shrines and scenic locations in Uttarakhand. This incident has once again raised concerns over flight safety in challenging terrains and weather conditions.

Further details are awaited from official sources as rescue operations and preliminary inquiry continue.

Must Read: Video, 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan, BLA Claimed Responsibility For Twin Attack

Filed under

Helicopter crash Uttarkashi

newsx

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept...
newsx

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’
Amid escalating tensions

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’
newsx

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor
Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi

Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For...
newsx

Pawan Khera Slams Poonch Gurudwara Attack, Says Pakistan Isolated Globally
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept Even One’

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept...

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For All-Party Meet to Discuss Operation Sindoor

Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For...

Entertainment

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media