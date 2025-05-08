Helicopter Crash In Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, 4 Tourists Killed

A tragic helicopter crash near Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district claimed the lives of four tourists on Thursday morning. The chopper, carrying six individuals, was on its way from Dehradun to the Harsil helipad when the accident occurred.

Initial reports suggest that the aircraft went down shortly before reaching its destination. Of the six onboard, four were declared dead on the spot, while two others sustained injuries and were rescued.

Following the incident, emergency response units including the local police, Army personnel, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the crash site. Ambulances and medical teams were immediately dispatched to assist with evacuation and treatment of the survivors.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, with weather conditions and mechanical failure both being considered as possible factors.

The Harsil route is a common aerial path for tourists visiting the higher Himalayan shrines and scenic locations in Uttarakhand. This incident has once again raised concerns over flight safety in challenging terrains and weather conditions.

Further details are awaited from official sources as rescue operations and preliminary inquiry continue.

