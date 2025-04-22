Helicopter Landing In Farmers Festival Creates Panic In Nizamabad, Telangana

What was meant to be a routine ministerial visit turned chaotic on Monday when a helicopter carrying Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao landed near a farmers' event in Nizamabad, Telangana.

What was meant to be a routine ministerial visit turned chaotic on Monday when a helicopter carrying Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao landed near a farmers’ event in Nizamabad, Telangana. The force of the chopper’s descent led to a collapse of temporary tents and a welcome arch, causing confusion and minor injuries among the crowd and police personnel present.

According to reports, around 150 stalls set up for the Rythu Mahotsavam were affected as dust and debris were flung across the venue, forcing people to scatter for cover. Video clips from the incident show a thick dust cloud engulfing the area the moment the helicopter approached, drastically reducing visibility and escalating panic.

Despite the commotion, no serious injuries were reported. Police confirmed that a few officers sustained minor injuries while guiding attendees to safety. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, along with Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who arrived separately, were all declared safe.

This incident closely follows another mishap in Nagar Kurnool last week, where a chopper carrying Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy landed near a patch of dry grass that briefly caught fire. The flames were extinguished swiftly, preventing a major accident.

Officials are now reevaluating helicopter landing protocols for public events, especially in rural areas. In the Nizamabad case, despite a designated helipad being arranged, the helicopter landed instead on a nearby college ground, sparking the dust storm and structural damage.

