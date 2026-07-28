Helmet Challan Turns Into Power Fight in Uttar Pradesh: Why Was Nagaram Police Station’s Electricity Cut?

A dispute between the police and the electricity department in Nagaram has created a stir after a helmet fine issued to a lineman was followed by a power shutdown at the police premises.

This issue came up when Inspector Anuj Bhati of Nagaram police station stopped lineman Amarendra Kumar for not wearing a helmet while on his bike. There is a traffic challan of ₹6,000 was issued for this contravention.

Lineman Amarendra Kumar, who is working as a contract lineman of Nagaram power substation, says that he was travelling on an urgent basis because of departmental issues. He pleaded to waive the challan, but no such relaxation was offered. He also mentioned that the amount of challan may reach ₹8,000 if it is not paid off.

Electricity Department Cites Pending Bills Behind Power Cut Action

Soon after the challan dispute came to light, electricity department officials reviewed the pending dues of government establishments in the area. According to officials, large electricity bills were pending against several police premises. The Nagaram police station reportedly had unpaid dues of around ₹3.50 lakh.

The Hardoiya police post was reported to have outstanding bills of nearly ₹1.50 lakh. A similar amount was also pending against the Devi Kheda police assistance booth.

The electricity department clarified that the power supply was disconnected as per departmental rules to recover pending payments. Officials said the action was not directly linked to the helmet challan issue.

Police Station Power Supply Disconnected, Officials Start Talks

Following the department’s action, power supply was first disconnected at the police assistance booth. Later, at around 6:45 pm, electricity connections at Nagaram police station and Devi Kheda police post were also switched off.

The sudden power cut created tension among police officials and prompted immediate discussions between both departments.

Nagaram police station in-charge Anjani Kumar Singh said traffic rules apply equally to everyone. He stated that the challan had been issued under legal provisions and was not influenced by any personal issue.

Police and Electricity Officials Resolve Dispute After Intervention

As the situation gained attention, senior officials from both sides stepped in to settle the matter. The police department reportedly directed action regarding the challan issued to the lineman. Inspector Anuj Bhati was instructed to get the challan cancelled after the issue was reviewed. Meanwhile, JE Ashish Kumar from the Samesi substation sent a team to restore electricity supply at the affected police premises.

The incident highlighted how a routine traffic enforcement action turned into a dispute between two government departments. Both sides later moved towards resolving the matter through official discussions.