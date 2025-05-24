Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Her Paw-Some Kingdom’: Little Girl’s Bond With Stray Dogs Melts Hearts Online

‘Her Paw-Some Kingdom’: Little Girl’s Bond With Stray Dogs Melts Hearts Online

A heartwarming video of a young girl playing joyfully with a group of stray dogs has taken social media by storm, reminding the internet of the simple, unfiltered beauty in human-animal friendships.

‘Her Paw-Some Kingdom’: Little Girl’s Bond With Stray Dogs Melts Hearts Online


A heartwarming video of a young girl playing joyfully with a group of stray dogs has taken social media by storm, reminding the internet of the simple, unfiltered beauty in human-animal friendships. Shared on Instagram by user Tivvvvy, the clip shows a rare glimpse of trust and connection that words alone can’t fully capture.

In the stitched montage, the barefoot girl is seen running alongside the street dogs, playing fearlessly on the pavement, and even riding on the back of one dog as they cross a quiet road together. A text overlay in the video describes the gentle nature of the dogs, noting, “These gentle dogs play and run with her, and she even rides them like she’s their precious princess.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by Tivvvvy (@tivvvvy)

A Royal Bond Beyond Words

Titled “Her Paw-some Kingdom” by the original poster, the caption adds, “This little girl shares a beautiful bond with her dogs. They play together, run around joyfully, and never leave her side. These gentle souls treat her with pure love and protectiveness, as if she’s their whole world.”

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 5.7 million views and touching the hearts of viewers worldwide. Thousands of comments poured in, each echoing the sentiment that the world needs more such love.

One user wrote, “The innocence of this bond is so pure it brings tears to my eyes.” Another commented, “This girl is living every animal lover’s dream. What a magical bond!” A viewer simply said, “She’s their little queen. And they’re her loyal guardians.”

Amid the flood of emotional responses, a few reminded of practical concerns, expressing hope that the dogs were being fed and cared for. Yet, the dominant tone remained that of admiration—for both the little girl’s fearless joy and the street dogs’ quiet loyalty.

The video stood as a gentle reminder that compassion needs no language, and sometimes, love runs best on four legs.

Must Read: Owaisi Seeks Bahrain’s Support To Reinstate Pakistan On FATF Grey List

Filed under

viral video

A digitally altered image

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth
Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions
Cities across the U.S. ar

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death
In a tragic road accident

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti
South Korean presidential

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline
Russia announced its troo

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season