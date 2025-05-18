‘Her Trips Defy Sources Of Income’: Haryana Police On Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra ‘Pakistani Spy’

In a case that’s caught nationwide attention, social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. Herar Police say the case is an example of how today’s battles are not only fought with weapons but also with information

In a case that’s caught nationwide attention, social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. Herar Police say the case is an example of how today’s battles are not only fought with weapons but also with information — and how social media influencers, often seen as harmless content creators, may be used to serve foreign interests.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan told reporters, “Modern warfare is not only fought at the border. We have information that PIOs are trying to recruit social media influencers to use them for pushing their [Pakistan’s] narrative.”

(PIOs here refer to Pakistani intelligence operatives.)

From Content Creator to Suspected Spy

Jyoti Malhotra, a well-known travel vlogger from Hisar, Haryana, was taken into custody after central intelligence agencies flagged her for allegedly maintaining contact with Pakistan’s intelligence operatives. She has a strong presence on social media: her YouTube channel ‘TravelwithJo’ has over 3.8 lakh subscribers, and her Instagram and Facebook pages each have lakhs of followers.

“We received inputs from the central agencies, and we arrested Jyoti Malhotra. She visited Pakistan multiple times and China once. She was in contact with the PIOs. We have taken her on a five-day police remand. We are analysing her financial details and transactions, and who all she met,” SP Sawan said.

He added that during a tense period earlier this year, Malhotra remained in touch with the PIOs.

“During the conflict, she was in touch with the PIOs… Her travel details defy her total known source of income,” he said, referring to the violence in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists were killed by terrorists linked to Pakistan, which was followed by India’s missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure.

Travel to Pakistan and China Raised Eyebrows

According to police, Malhotra visited Pakistan in April 2024 for 12 days and then traveled to China in June. It was this travel pattern — especially her luxury lifestyle during these trips — that raised suspicion. In China, she reportedly traveled in luxury cars and visited high-end jewellery stores, behavior that didn’t match her declared income from content creation.

She also attended an Iftar party at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi on March 23, where she clicked and shared photos on her social media platforms. At that event, she met Pakistani officer Danish and his wife. According to the police, she also interacted with Chinese officials at the same party and publicly praised the arrangements made at the High Commission.

Did She Share Sensitive Information?

While Malhotra did not have direct access to any top-secret military details, police say she allegedly collected intelligence about Indian locations under the pretense of creating travel content for her YouTube channel.

“We will do a forensic analysis of her electronic equipment like laptop and mobile once we seize them. Multiple teams are analysing everything,” SP Sawan said.

Officials believe she used her platform not only to promote tourism but also to subtly spread narratives favorable to Pakistan, which could be seen as part of a broader effort by foreign operatives to influence Indian public opinion.

Unusual Security, VIP Treatment in Pakistan

The police also revealed that unlike regular Indian visitors to Pakistan — who are monitored closely and restricted to specific areas — Malhotra seemed to receive special treatment during her trips. She was even allegedly provided police protection during her tour in Pakistan. This kind of access is typically reserved for individuals with close links to diplomatic staff or intelligence networks.

Father Speaks Out: “She’s Being Framed”

Jyoti Malhotra’s father, Harish Malhotra, has denied all allegations against his daughter. He claims she was cooperating with the police and had assured him she had done nothing wrong.

“She told me that she has not done anything wrong. She was again called for interrogation on Friday morning. Then, on Friday night itself, the police brought her back home. After confiscating all the belongings related to her, the police returned to the police station with Jyoti. Then it was known that Jyoti had been arrested,” he told IANS.

New Probe Opens in Odisha: Another Influencer Under Watch

While the investigation into Jyoti Malhotra is still underway, another possible link has surfaced — this time in Odisha. A female YouTuber based in Puri is now being investigated by the Odisha Police for her alleged connection to Malhotra.

According to Puri Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal, the woman had recently visited Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. Police are now trying to confirm whether she met with Malhotra in the past.

“We found that Jyoti Malhotra visited Puri last year, and we are verifying the fact. Anything more can be shared after the verification,” SP Agrawal told reporters.

When asked if the Puri-based influencer shared intelligence with Malhotra, he added, “The Haryana Police are investigating the matter and we are providing them the required assistance.”

Odisha police are now looking into every detail of Malhotra’s visit to Puri — including where she stayed, who she met, and whether any suspicious activity took place. They have not revealed the identity of the YouTuber from Puri.