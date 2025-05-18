Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Her Trips Defy Sources Of Income’: Haryana Police On Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra ‘Pakistani Spy’

‘Her Trips Defy Sources Of Income’: Haryana Police On Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra ‘Pakistani Spy’

In a case that’s caught nationwide attention, social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. Herar Police say the case is an example of how today’s battles are not only fought with weapons but also with information

‘Her Trips Defy Sources Of Income’: Haryana Police On Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra ‘Pakistani Spy’

In a case that’s caught nationwide attention, social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan.


In a case that’s caught nationwide attention, social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. Herar Police say the case is an example of how today’s battles are not only fought with weapons but also with information — and how social media influencers, often seen as harmless content creators, may be used to serve foreign interests.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan told reporters, “Modern warfare is not only fought at the border. We have information that PIOs are trying to recruit social media influencers to use them for pushing their [Pakistan’s] narrative.”

(PIOs here refer to Pakistani intelligence operatives.)

From Content Creator to Suspected Spy

Jyoti Malhotra, a well-known travel vlogger from Hisar, Haryana, was taken into custody after central intelligence agencies flagged her for allegedly maintaining contact with Pakistan’s intelligence operatives. She has a strong presence on social media: her YouTube channel ‘TravelwithJo’ has over 3.8 lakh subscribers, and her Instagram and Facebook pages each have lakhs of followers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We received inputs from the central agencies, and we arrested Jyoti Malhotra. She visited Pakistan multiple times and China once. She was in contact with the PIOs. We have taken her on a five-day police remand. We are analysing her financial details and transactions, and who all she met,” SP Sawan said.

He added that during a tense period earlier this year, Malhotra remained in touch with the PIOs.

“During the conflict, she was in touch with the PIOs… Her travel details defy her total known source of income,” he said, referring to the violence in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists were killed by terrorists linked to Pakistan, which was followed by India’s missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure.

Travel to Pakistan and China Raised Eyebrows

According to police, Malhotra visited Pakistan in April 2024 for 12 days and then traveled to China in June. It was this travel pattern — especially her luxury lifestyle during these trips — that raised suspicion. In China, she reportedly traveled in luxury cars and visited high-end jewellery stores, behavior that didn’t match her declared income from content creation.

She also attended an Iftar party at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi on March 23, where she clicked and shared photos on her social media platforms. At that event, she met Pakistani officer Danish and his wife. According to the police, she also interacted with Chinese officials at the same party and publicly praised the arrangements made at the High Commission.

Did She Share Sensitive Information?

While Malhotra did not have direct access to any top-secret military details, police say she allegedly collected intelligence about Indian locations under the pretense of creating travel content for her YouTube channel.

“We will do a forensic analysis of her electronic equipment like laptop and mobile once we seize them. Multiple teams are analysing everything,” SP Sawan said.

Officials believe she used her platform not only to promote tourism but also to subtly spread narratives favorable to Pakistan, which could be seen as part of a broader effort by foreign operatives to influence Indian public opinion.

Unusual Security, VIP Treatment in Pakistan

The police also revealed that unlike regular Indian visitors to Pakistan — who are monitored closely and restricted to specific areas — Malhotra seemed to receive special treatment during her trips. She was even allegedly provided police protection during her tour in Pakistan. This kind of access is typically reserved for individuals with close links to diplomatic staff or intelligence networks.

Father Speaks Out: “She’s Being Framed”

Jyoti Malhotra’s father, Harish Malhotra, has denied all allegations against his daughter. He claims she was cooperating with the police and had assured him she had done nothing wrong.

“She told me that she has not done anything wrong. She was again called for interrogation on Friday morning. Then, on Friday night itself, the police brought her back home. After confiscating all the belongings related to her, the police returned to the police station with Jyoti. Then it was known that Jyoti had been arrested,” he told IANS.

New Probe Opens in Odisha: Another Influencer Under Watch

While the investigation into Jyoti Malhotra is still underway, another possible link has surfaced — this time in Odisha. A female YouTuber based in Puri is now being investigated by the Odisha Police for her alleged connection to Malhotra.

According to Puri Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal, the woman had recently visited Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. Police are now trying to confirm whether she met with Malhotra in the past.

“We found that Jyoti Malhotra visited Puri last year, and we are verifying the fact. Anything more can be shared after the verification,” SP Agrawal told reporters.

When asked if the Puri-based influencer shared intelligence with Malhotra, he added, “The Haryana Police are investigating the matter and we are providing them the required assistance.”

Odisha police are now looking into every detail of Malhotra’s visit to Puri — including where she stayed, who she met, and whether any suspicious activity took place. They have not revealed the identity of the YouTuber from Puri.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

Jyoti Malhotra Pakistani spy

A suicide bombing struck

Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 10 at Military Recruitment Center in Mogadishu
In a case that’s caught

‘Her Trips Defy Sources Of Income’: Haryana Police On Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra ‘Pakistani Spy’
Indian travel blogger and

‘Modern Warfare Not Only Fought On Border’: How Is Pakistan Recruiting Influencers To ‘Spy’ For...
Portuguese voters returne

Portugal Votes in Third General Election in Three Years – Here’s What We Know So...
Israel launches Operation

What Is ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’? Israel’s Latest Military Move In Gaza Explained
The British monarch is no

How Rich Is King Charles? Reports Suggest His Net Worth is Now Equal To Rishi...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 10 at Military Recruitment Center in Mogadishu

Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 10 at Military Recruitment Center in Mogadishu

‘Modern Warfare Not Only Fought On Border’: How Is Pakistan Recruiting Influencers To ‘Spy’ For Them?

‘Modern Warfare Not Only Fought On Border’: How Is Pakistan Recruiting Influencers To ‘Spy’ For...

Portugal Votes in Third General Election in Three Years – Here’s What We Know So Far

Portugal Votes in Third General Election in Three Years – Here’s What We Know So...

What Is ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’? Israel’s Latest Military Move In Gaza Explained

What Is ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’? Israel’s Latest Military Move In Gaza Explained

How Rich Is King Charles? Reports Suggest His Net Worth is Now Equal To Rishi Sunak And Akshata Murty

How Rich Is King Charles? Reports Suggest His Net Worth is Now Equal To Rishi...

Entertainment

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera Pheri 3, Reveals Had No Creative Differences With Priyadarshan

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being Called Kaafir

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom